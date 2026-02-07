The T20 World Cup 2026 has kicked off with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo, on February 7 (Saturday). Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game that began at 11:00 am Local Time, which is the same as Indian Standard Time (IST).



With Pakistan being the “belle of the ball” due to their announced boycott of their encounter against India on February 15th, this match is going to be widely followed. As the tournament opener, all eyes will be on both teams to see how they set the tone for the big event.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Playing 11

The Pakistani team is looking solid after a 3-0 series win against Australia. In their playing 11 for this came, they have gone with a combination of Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub at the top, with skipper Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam in the middle. Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Mirza are the three pacers, with Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed as the two spinners. With Usman Khan as the wicketkeeper-batter and Shadab Khan as the finisher (who can also bowl), they look all set.

Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

The Netherlands side have started with Michael Levitt and Max O’Dowd at the top, followed by Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, and Scott Edwards in the middle. Their bowling combination features Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, and Aryan Dutt as key components alongside Paul van Meekeren.

Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026: Head to Head

The Netherlands has faced Pakistan only twice in the T20 format, and both meetings have been in the World Cup (including the 2022 edition). On both occasions, the Men in Green came up trumps. As far as other formats are concerned, Pakistan maintains a perfect record.

Format Total Matches Pakistan Won Netherlands Won No Result T20Is 2 2 0 0 ODIs 7 7 0 0

PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report

The SSC wicket in Colombo, Sri Lanka, has traditionally been spin-friendly. Although the last T20 International held at this venue was way back in 2010, the most recent T20 action was a warm-up game where the Netherlands played Zimbabwe and lost while chasing a target of 179 (finishing on 149). Over the years, the wicket has improved, and average scores now hover in the 170s.

Metric SSC Colombo T20 Stats Avg 1st Innings Score 163 Avg 2nd Innings Score 152 Win % Batting First 43% Win % Batting Second 57%

Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Report

The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will most likely be impacted by rain, as there is a forecast of more than 60 per cent chance of rainfall between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm IST, which covers the entire second innings. In that case, Pakistan might have to share points—an outcome that would not be ideal given they are already losing two points by boycotting their game against India in the group stage.