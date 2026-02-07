PAK vs NED HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 3 wickets in a last-over thriller in the T20 World Cup opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday (February 7).

Pakistan entered this match essentially playing a three-game tournament. With the government-mandated boycott of their February 15 clash against India, the math was simple: they needed to win today to keep their Super 8 dreams alive. While they ideally wanted a big win for themselves, they only managed to win in the last over.

Pakistan started well after choosing to bowl first, picking wickets at regular intervals to bowl out the Netherlands for 147. Spinners were the star of the show for the Men in Green, with Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, and Saim Ayub sharing 6 wickets between them.

For the Dutch, captain Scott Edwards top-scored with 37 off 29. Bas de Leede also scored 30 off 25. Michael Levitt made 24 off 15. In the run chase too, they looked certain to win with ease at 98/2, but a dramatic collapse saw them lose 3 wickets for 2 runs, a situation which themselves under pressure, eventually needing 29 runs off 12 balls.

Match Ended ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 Pakistan

148/7 (19.3) vs Netherlands

147 (19.5) Match Ended ( Day – Match 1 )

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 3 wickets View Scorecard

In the end, it needed Faheem Ashraf’s unbeaten 24* off 11 to take Pakistan through to a win. As far as the Dutch bowling is concerned, Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt picked 2 wickets a piece while Logan van Beek, Kyle Klein and Roelof van der Merwe picked a wicket each.

Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo weather allows an uninterrupted game

The big question mark was the Colombo weather. However, it allowed an uninterrupted game.

If the rain truncated the second innings, the DLS method could have become Pakistan’s enemy as a a split point split would be a disaster for Salman Agha’s men.

Playing XIs of NED vs PAK match:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wicketkeeper/captain), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren





