PAK vs NED HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan beat Netherlands by 3 wickets in a last-over thriller in the T20 World Cup opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday (February 7).
Pakistan entered this match essentially playing a three-game tournament. With the government-mandated boycott of their February 15 clash against India, the math was simple: they needed to win today to keep their Super 8 dreams alive. While they ideally wanted a big win for themselves, they only managed to win in the last over.
Pakistan started well after choosing to bowl first, picking wickets at regular intervals to bowl out the Netherlands for 147. Spinners were the star of the show for the Men in Green, with Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, and Saim Ayub sharing 6 wickets between them.
For the Dutch, captain Scott Edwards top-scored with 37 off 29. Bas de Leede also scored 30 off 25. Michael Levitt made 24 off 15. In the run chase too, they looked certain to win with ease at 98/2, but a dramatic collapse saw them lose 3 wickets for 2 runs, a situation which themselves under pressure, eventually needing 29 runs off 12 balls.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
Pakistan
148/7 (19.3)
Netherlands
147 (19.5)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 1 )
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 3 wickets
In the end, it needed Faheem Ashraf’s unbeaten 24* off 11 to take Pakistan through to a win. As far as the Dutch bowling is concerned, Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt picked 2 wickets a piece while Logan van Beek, Kyle Klein and Roelof van der Merwe picked a wicket each.
Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo weather allows an uninterrupted game
The big question mark was the Colombo weather. However, it allowed an uninterrupted game.
If the rain truncated the second innings, the DLS method could have become Pakistan’s enemy as a a split point split would be a disaster for Salman Agha’s men.
Playing XIs of NED vs PAK match:
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wicketkeeper/captain), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren
Pakistan Vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scorecard: Follow every major update from the T20 World Cup opener
What. A. Match. It veered wildly, tested every nerve and reminded us why T20 cricket refuses to follow scripts. Pakistan escape, the Netherlands agonisingly fall short, and the tournament is up and running in dramatic fashion. Plenty more to come - Scotland face West Indies next. Thanks for staying with us here at Financial Express Sports. Goodbye for now. Keep reading Finan
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan captain at the post match presentation
"We have to do it the hard way. Credit to Faheem. We tried well, knew they'd come hard. Held things really well. 147 we'd take on this pitch. Spinners have done well in the last six months. First ten overs we batted well, then the two wickets fell and pressure came in. We need to absorb better. Conditions - Not easy to start, once we get in it gets easier. Once a batter gets set, they need to finish the game, didn't do that today. Want to change that," Salman Agha after the match.
Faheem Ashraf bagged the Player of the Match recognition for his unbeaten 29* off 11 that helped them win.
"We have been playing this brand of cricket for this past year. Heart rates go up and down, it's happened so many times before, we're used to it. Shaheen and I were talking about saving wickets, knew we could take down whatever in one over. When the ball is in the air, you just want the ball to land. Our efforts is to finish games as early as possible. But you have to hold your nerves in these situations," Faheem said after receiving the award.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan find a way to win this!
Pakistan somehow find a way through. It looked beyond them for long stretches, especially after the middle order collapse turned a comfortable position into a full-blown crisis. From cruising at 98 for 2, Pakistan suddenly found themselves gasping at 115 for 7, with the Netherlands sensing a famous win.
The Dutch will rue the missed opportunity. A few more runs with the bat could have completely shut the door, and their bowlers had done almost everything right through the middle overs. Paul van Meekeren and Roelof van der Merwe applied relentless pressure, tearing through Pakistan’s middle and lower order and dragging the game firmly in their favour.
Then came the turning point. One costly over, the 19th, changed the script entirely. Faheem Ashraf pounced on van Beek’s wayward lengths, swinging momentum back Pakistan’s way in a flash. What had looked like a near-certain Dutch victory suddenly slipped through their fingers, leaving them stunned at the finish and Pakistan celebrating an escape that, for a long time, felt impossible.
But that's life, that's cricket and that's why we all love this so much.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan win by 3 wickets
Ashraf smashes a full toss for FOUR and Pakistan win by 3 wickets in the last over.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: 24 runs off the 19th over
24 runs off the 19th over. That should be the game for Pakistan. They need 5 runs in 6 balls.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: SIX NUMBER 3 from Ashraf
Ashraf smashes a SIX over midwicket again. Now Pak need 9 off 7 and it's edge that goes for FOUR to deep third off the last ball.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: SIX MORE! Faheem makes full use of the lifeline
It's a length ball and Faheem goes downtown for a straight SIX Over long off.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Catch goes down!! It's a match that has seen some brilliant catches but...
It's a match that has seen some brilliant catches but in a pressure situation in the 19th over O'Down has not only spilled it but even injured himself. He is going off the field, needs assistance in doing so. PA- 127/7 in 18.2 overs, need 21 runs in 10 balls.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: SIX first ball of the 19th!
Much needed SIX for Pakistan. It's Faheem Ashraf who smashes Logan Van Beek for a massive SIX over midwicket.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Just 4 runs off the 18th over
Brilliant change of pace and execution from Paul van Meekeren. Concedes just 4 runs. Pakistan now need 29 runs in 12 balls.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan now need 33 runs to win off 18 balls
Pakistan now need 33 runs to win off 18 balls. Who would have thought Pakistan will find themselves in such a situation. The game was in their grip. But also credit to the Dutch. Required rate climbs to 11.
16.1 – WICKET! WICKET! THis game has taken an epic ride out of nowhere. Van Beek goes full and down the leg side, Shadab Khan looks to glance it fine but only feathers it through. The appeal is immediate and Shadab opts for the review, hoping he’s got away with it. Ultra-Edge, however, shows a faint but clear spike with bat close to ball,enough to seal his fate. Edwards does the rest behind the stumps and the Dutch celebrate another crucial breakthrough as Pakistan’s chase continues to unravel. PAK- 114/7 in 16.1 overs.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands tighten the screws further
15.6- WICKET! Netherlands tighten the screws further. Klein rolls his fingers over a slower delivery from around the wicket, back of a length and angling in. Nawaz goes for the pull across the line but only manages a thick top edge that balloons straight up. The skipper Edwards settles under it and completes a simple catch. Klein pumps his fists as the Dutch surge forward- Pakistan are losing momentum at a critical phase in this match.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: 4 singles off the 15th over, this is getting interesting
Wow! Pakistan were aiming for a big win, they looked set for one too but Pakistan doing just Pakistan things. Somehow they find themselves needing 37 runs from 30 balls. There is batting left no doubt but this game might go little too close for comfort in the Pakistani dugout.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan relying on ones and twos at the moment
Pakistan relying on ones and twos at the moment. But suddenly the equation has started to go tense. They need 41 runs from 36 balls. Required run rate of 6.83.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Seems like Paul van Meekeren may have injured himself
Paul van Meekeren may have injured himself. The physio is out and the players take a DRINKS break in the interim. But he is good to at least finish this over with 2 balls remaining.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: What's the equation?
At the end of 13 overs, Pakistan need 46 runs to win off 42 balls. Required run rate of RRR: 6.57. Shadab Khan and Nawaz out in the middle for Pakistan. Can they see the team home?
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Another wicket! Babar fallls
12.4 - WICKET! Pakistan are suddenly in a heap. Babar Azam, the man they would have banked on to steady the chase, throws it away. Van der Merwe floats one up invitingly outside off and Babar charges down, looking to clear the infield. He misjudges the flight, slices the lofted shot high towards long-off, and Kyle Klein moves across calmly to take the catch. In the space of a few deliveries, Pakistan have slid alarmingly from 98 for 2 to 100 for 5.
It's a double wicket maiden. How often do you see that in a T20I? Can this be the over which changes things for Netherlands?
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: Second wicket in the over!
11.3- WICKET! Trouble straight away as another breakthrough follows, putting Pakistan under immediate pressure. Usman Khan out for a duck, out bowled, only managing an edge onto his stumps. PAK- 98/4 in 11.3 overs.
PAK vs NED Live Score | T20 World Cup 2026: WICKET!!
11.1- OUT! Paul van Meekeren strikes immediately, and it’s a beauty in the deep from Roelof van der Merwe. The bowler bangs it in short outside off, tempting Farhan into the pull. He hops across but can’t control the bounce, skewing it high toward long-on. Van der Merwe covers plenty of ground to his right, slides in perfectly and holds on with soft hands. A sharp, momentum-boosting catch as Sahibzada Farhan departs for a well-made 47.
PAK vs NED Live Score: 9 runs coming off the 10th over
Farhan with a boundary again in that over even though Babar Azam is taking his time, he can afford to do that because of Farhan's boundaries at the other end. Another boundary of the 10th over off his bat, second over of Kyle Klein. PAK- 90/2 after 10 overs. Babar Azam- 8* off 12, Sahibzada Farhan- 45* off 27.
PAK vs NED Live Score: Sahibzada Farhan with two boundaries in the over
A couple of boundaries in that over, both from Sahibzada Farhan. One of the middle of the bat against, frst ball of the over from Paul van Meekeren before a top edge that flew over the keeper's head, also fetching FOUR. 11 runs coming off the 8th over. PAK- 76/2 after 8 overs.
PAK vs NED Live Score: Pakistan lose 2 wickets but have to say that the powerplay belonged to them
Pakistan lost 2 wickets but the powerplay belonged to them. They scored 61 runs in 6 overs in a 148 chase.
PAK vs NED Live Score: FOUR, SIX, FOUR, WICKET!!
It's all happening in Colombo. What an eventful over. First a flurry of boundaries. Sahibzada Farhan starting with a FOUR and SIX against Aryan Dutt. Then Salman Agha also managed to find a boundary before playing a cut shot straight to the man at cover point. Second wicket for Aryan Dutt. PAK- 53/2 in 4.5 overs.
PAK vs NED Live Score: Salman Agha with back-to-back boundaries
Back-to-back boundaries off the bat of Salman Ali Agha. Driven on the rise by Salman Agha for a boundary and when the bowleer Kyle Klein shortens his length, he is up for the pull. Pakistan race to 38/1 after 4 overs. Salman Agha- 8* off 6, Sahibzada Farhan- 6* off 5.
PAK vs NED Live Score: FOUR AND OUT!! Ayub falls
Saim Ayub did manage to find a boundary again in the first half of the 3rd over before trying a no-look shot that only came off an edge with Van der Merwe managing to take an easy catch. PAK- - 27/1 in 2.4 overs. Dutt gets a wicket inside the powerplay.
Ayub is not allowing the Dutch to settle in. He smashes a hat-trick of boundaries against Logan van Beek. Over mid wicket, over point, the left-hander is looking in fine nick. PAK- 22/0 after 2 overs.
PAK vs NED Live Score: Saim Ayub with a SIX!
Saim Ayub with a massive SIX! What a shot. Over long on against Aryan Dutt. Good hit from Ayub in the first over and Pakistan are up and running in style. They get 9 runs off the first over. Saim Ayub- 8* off 5, Sahibzada Farhan- 1* off 1.