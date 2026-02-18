In the Group A clash, Pakistan will take on Namibia in the 35th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The game is set for Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, at 3:00 PM IST. This is a must-win fixture for Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, who are fighting to secure a spot in the Super Eight following a recent defeat to arch-rivals India. Pakistan has won two of three fixtures against the Netherlands and the United States of America. However, Namibia have not won any matches in the tournament and has been defeated in their first three matches against the USA, India and the Netherlands.

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, Colombo could see a temperature rise of 20 degree celsius, ranging from 32 degrees to 34 degrees. The wind gust could be at 30 km/h with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms at 67% and 40% respectively. The rain could be around 4.7 mm for around 1.5 hours with 98 per cent of cloud cover.

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo stands out as a rare exception in Sri Lanka, offering a grassy, balanced pitch that provides a fair contest between bat and ball rather than the country’s typical spin-heavy tracks. Known as the “Lords of Sri Lanka,” the ground serves as the headquarters for Sri Lanka Cricket and offers fans a unique, intimate viewing experience with a capacity of 10,000.

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Probable XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus, Zane Green, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, JJ Smit, Louren Steenkamp, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Jan Coenraad Balt, Willem Myburgh

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt