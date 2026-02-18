Pakistan vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Pakistan beat Namibia by 102 runs in their last group stage match to enter Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026. Following a bruising 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India, Salman Ali Agha’s men found themselves in a must-win territory but outclassed their opponents on Wednesday (Feb 18) to secure a thumping win. The victory marks Pakistan’s biggest win in T20 World Cups.

Namibia, though officially eliminated, had a chance to play a dangerous spoiler capable of ending Pakistan’s campaign, much like Zimbabwe effectively did it for Australia just days ago but that was not to be.

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026- What happened in the match

The big news from the Pakistani camp involved a tactical overhaul. While it was being reported that Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi will both be rested or dropped following the India debacle, the pacer was indeep dropped while the batter earned a demotion in the batting order, not coming on to bat at all as they posted 199/3.

Sahibzada Farhan rose the occasion and smashed an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls, setting Namibia a target of 200 runs. In response, Namibia started well but lost 3 wickets in quick succession and found themselves on the backfoot ever since, eventually gettting bowled out for 97 to lose the match by 102 runs. Usman Tariq was the stand out performer, finishing with 4 wickets for 16 runs. Shadab Khan also scalped 3 wickets.

Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Playing XIs

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tari

