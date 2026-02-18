Pakistan vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, ICC T20I World Cup 2026: Pakistan beat Namibia by 102 runs in their last group stage match to enter Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026. Following a bruising 61-run defeat to arch-rivals India, Salman Ali Agha’s men found themselves in a must-win territory but outclassed their opponents on Wednesday (Feb 18) to secure a thumping win. The victory marks Pakistan’s biggest win in T20 World Cups.
Namibia, though officially eliminated, had a chance to play a dangerous spoiler capable of ending Pakistan’s campaign, much like Zimbabwe effectively did it for Australia just days ago but that was not to be.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
Pakistan
199/3 (20.0)
Namibia
97 (17.3)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 35 )
Pakistan beat Namibia by 102 runs
Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026- What happened in the match
The big news from the Pakistani camp involved a tactical overhaul. While it was being reported that Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi will both be rested or dropped following the India debacle, the pacer was indeep dropped while the batter earned a demotion in the batting order, not coming on to bat at all as they posted 199/3.
Sahibzada Farhan rose the occasion and smashed an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls, setting Namibia a target of 200 runs. In response, Namibia started well but lost 3 wickets in quick succession and found themselves on the backfoot ever since, eventually gettting bowled out for 97 to lose the match by 102 runs. Usman Tariq was the stand out performer, finishing with 4 wickets for 16 runs. Shadab Khan also scalped 3 wickets.
Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Playing XIs
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tari
Pakistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scorecard
That wraps up our coverage from Colombo. Pakistan have done what was required and sealed their place in the Super Eight without too many hiccups in the end.
Salman Agha: "It is a complete performance. We batted well in the powerplay and the middle overs as well. Farhan has been batting well for a while and I am happy that he got his hundred. With the ball we were lethal. He is a tough bowler, trust me. I have faced him in domestic cricket. It's tough to pick him, especially with that pause. Thankfully he is playing for our team. We have been playing good cricket. New Zealand have been playing good cricket as well so should be a good game. We have the luxury of spinners and the all-rounders who can bat as well. In Sri Lanka if you such quality spinners you don't have to bother about bowling pace."
PAK vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup: Namibia captain sharing his thoughts on the team's campaign
Gerhard Erasmus: "It was quite pleasing to see a young guy like Brassell running in there, supported by Smit and Trumpelmann. It's a special skill to have. For us it's always about nailing those specialist positions. Lots of cricket around and exciting things happening around Namibian cricket."
Farhan: "(On scoring his 5th T20 hundred since 2025) I don't miss a match in domestic cricket and doing well in domestic cricket for the last 4 odd years helped me. It’s the result of consistent hard work in domestic cricket back home in Pakistan. The pitch wasn't easy to bat on initially but after a few hits I played my natural game. I told Shadab that we need to get a partnership because we had lost two quick wickets. Everything went according to plan."
Tariq finishes with four wickets or wait? They will wait for the DRS but What a win for the Men in Green. They are through to the Super Eight. Yes it's confirmed! Pakistan beat Namibia by 102 runs and enter the Super 8.
PAK vs NAM Live Score, T20 World Cup: 16.2 WICKET! What a catch!
That is absolutely sensational from Saim Ayub at deep backward square. Shadab tosses it up and Green nails a powerful slog sweep that travels flat and hard. Ayub charges in from the deep, dives forward at full stretch and scoops it up inches above the turf. It looked clean in real time, but the umpires send it upstairs for confirmation. The replays show fingers firmly underneath the ball.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Second wicket in the over for Tariq!
This one has turned the other way. Ruben Trumpelmann plays for the turn, gets beaten and ends up losing his wicket. Namibia 7 down. The match and a place in the Super Eight stage is Pakistan's for the taking.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: And now Tariq strikes!
13.1, WICKET! Usman Tariq strikes and it’s safely pouched in the ring. He drags his length wider outside off, tempting Smit into the big heave across the line. Smit looks to muscle it towards the midwicket boundary but doesn’t get the distance. Shadab settles under it and takes a neat catch over his shoulder inside the circle. Namibia lose another as Smit goes for 9 off 13.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Shadab gets a wicket! Half the Namibia side back in the pavilion!
12.3. WICKET! Stumped! That’s top-class work. Shadab gives it a rip from a good length and gets sharp turn away. Volschenk charges down the track looking to take him on, but is completely beaten in the flight and spin. Usman Khan is quick and tidy behind the stumps, whipping off the bails with the batter stranded well out of his crease. A big moment as Volschenk departs for 20 off 20.
128 needed from the final 9 overs. And Pakistan finally bring their trump card 'Usman Tariq' who starts with a 4-run over.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Halfway mark! Namibia not even close to half their target
Namibia- 62/4 after 10 overs as Shadab bowls a 4-run over. JJ Smit 4 runs (7 balls); A Busing-Volschenk 8 runs (9 balls, 1x4). Need 138 runs from 60 balls.
Alexander Volschenk and JJ Smit the two batters out in the middle for Namibia. However, with the required run rate mounting, they find themselves in a massive spot of bother. They are 58/4 after 9 overs, needing 12.90 runs per over.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: WICKET!! Pakistan are tightening the screws
7.3, WICKET! Shadab Khan strikes with a classic leg-spinner’s dismissal. He rips a big legbreak from around off, and Erasmus, deep in his crease shaping for the cut, is undone by the extra bounce. There’s a clear nick through to Usman Khan, who pouches it safely behind the stumps. Namibia slip further as Erasmus falls for 7 off 6.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Another one bites the dust! 3rd wicket down for Namibia!
6.5, WICKET! Mohammad Nawaz gets his reward as the pressure tells. He keeps it full and attacking the stumps and Steenkamp goes for an ambitious swipe across the line. It turns into a wild slog, producing a spiralling top-edge that goes straight up. Usman Khan calmly moves forward from behind the stumps to complete the catch. A soft dismissal just as Namibia were looking to rebuild, Steenkamp departs for 23 off 22.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: It's a RUN OUT! Namibia 2 down inside powerplay
5.2, RUN OUT! Namibia lose another, and this is sharp work in the field. Saim Ayub comes round the wicket, Loftie-Eaton backs away and slaps the cut straight to cover. They take on a very tight single, but Salman Agha is quick to gather and fires in a flat throw to the bowler. Ayub completes the job with ease, and Loftie-Eaton is well short beaten by a good foot. A costly mix-up as he departs for 5 off 5.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: WICKET!! Mirza gets the first wicket
Mirza gets rid of Frylinck! First wicket down! The batter tried a heave but made no contact with the ball, ended up losing his stumps.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Louren Steenkamp goes over mid on to find the fence!
2.4, FOUR! That’s a clean strike from Louren Steenkamp. Faheem Ashraf drops it short of a length outside off and Steenkamp steps into it confidently, lofting it beautifully over mid-on. It lands on the bounce and skips over the ropes, superb timing and placement.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: FOUR to end the second over!
1.6, FOUR! Nicely played by Jan Frylinck. Salman Mirza lands it on a length outside off, and Frylinck leans forward, opening the face of the bat to steer it fine past the infield. With short third man inside the circle, it’s perfectly placed and runs away to the fence.
0.6, Two runs, and a chance goes down! Faheem Ashraf bangs it in short of a length just outside off, and Jan Frylinck rocks back to pull. It comes off the toe-end and skies towards deep square-leg where Nawaz gets under it but can’t hold on. A tough swirling chance and they scamper back for a couple as the opportunity slips away.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: SIX!! Namibie have started in some style!
0.3, SIX! Louren Steenkamp is up and running in style. Faheem Ashraf pitches it full just outside off, right in the slot and Steenkamp steps forward confidently before lofting it straight back down the ground. Clean strike, clean extension and it sails all the way for six.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Can Namibia score 200? The run chase gets underway
It's Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck who are opening for Namibia. Pakistan have given the ball to Faheem Ashraf. No Shaheen Afridi in this match remember!
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Pakistan finish at 199/3
Pakistan finish at 199/3 in their 20 overs. Farhan an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls.
Gets there with a single, second Pakistani to get to a T20 World Cup hundred. Reaches the milestone in 57 balls.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Shadab can't give Farhan the strike for 20th over
Shadab can't give Farhan the strike for 20th over. Only managed a single off the last ball. Intention was to take a 2. PAK- 183/3 in 19 overs.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Farhan back on strike!
After much effort from Shadab, Farhan finally got the strike in the 19th over but managed a single to get to 99. Pakistani fans waiting for Farhan's 100.
As fans wait for Farhan's 100 who is on 98* at the other end, Shadab Khan has joined the party too, smashing a SIX against Brassell, over long leg for a MAXIMUM!
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Unstoppable Farhan!!
16.3, SIX! Sahibzada Farhan is dealing in pure muscle here. Smit drops it short of a length outside off and Farhan leans back before unleashing a brutal flat-batted strike. Tremendous power through the forearms as he sends it soaring straight over long-off and deep into the stands.
Ruben Trumpelmann concedes two boundaries in the 15th over with Sahibzada Farhan leading from the front at the moment. He has raced to 66 runs off 43 balls. Trumplemann's 3 overs have gone for 30 runs.
PAK vs NAM Live Score: Still no Babar!
Babar is not out at number 5 either. Pakistan send Shadab Khan ahead of Babar Azam.
Tossed up on a length outside off, Khawaja Nafay gets low to slog-sweep but loses his bottom hand at the point of contact. No timing whatsoever, and the ball lobs gently back towards the bowler. Erasmus backpedals a couple of steps and completes a comfortable two-handed catch. Nafay walks off glancing at his gloves, perhaps wondering what went wrong. That also signals the drinks break.