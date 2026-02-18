As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 gets more exciting, cricket fans around the world are looking forward to the Group A match between Pakistan and Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

For Pakistan, this is not just another group match. As after a big defeat against India in their last game they must win this match to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Pakistan started their campaign with mixed results. They managed a tense win against the Netherlands but then suffered a heavy 61-run loss to India. That defeat has put their chances of reaching the Super 8 in serious danger.

Their batting looked good at first but it failed against strong bowling in the last match. If they play the same way in the next game against Namibia it could end in a surprising defeat.

On the other hand, Namibia went into this match with no pressure. They are already out of the tournament after losing to India and the USA.

Their recent performances have been up and down but they still have some strong players who can change the game in a T20 match on any day.

When and where to watch PAK vs NAM live streaming

NAM vs PAK T20 World Cup match will start at 03:00 pm IST on February 18. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch PAK vs NAM live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

NAM vs PAK T20 World Cup Squad

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Zane Green (wicketkeeper), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Alex Volschenk, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo