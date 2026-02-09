Oman and Zimbabwe will face each other in a match filled with pride, pressure and big opportunity in the T20 World Cup 2026 today (February 9). This is not just another group match — it could shape the journey of both the teams in the tournament further.

Oman come into the game full of confidence and fearless energy. They are not just here to take part anymore; they want to compete and surprise stronger teams. Their recent matches have proved that they play with heart and discipline, and they are not scared of big names.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, step in with the desire to prove themselves again. They are a proud cricket nation with strong history, and they know how important this match is. One good performance can answer their critics and show their true strength. Their batters can change the game quickly, while their bowlers perform well when the pressure is high.

ZIM vs OMN T20 World Cup: When and where to watch live

Zimbabwe vs Oman T20 World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Monday, February 9. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Oman vs Zimbabwe World Cup Squad:

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh captain, Vinayak Shukla wicketkeeper, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Aamir Kaleem.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande wicketkeeper, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

Both teams will also carry the mental impact of their warm-up match into this game. Oman will aim to deliver another strong performance on the World Cup stage, while Zimbabwe will be eager to change the result and show their strength early in the tournament.