The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reached an exciting point as New Zealand and Canada get ready to play an important Group D match in Chennai. Both teams are looking to build momentum and keep their chances of qualifying alive, so this game is very important for their hopes in the tournament.

New Zealand come into this match with mixed results so far in the tournament.The Kiwis have played three group games, winning 2 and losing 1. They have 4 points and a positive net run rate at the point table

They had started strongly with an impressive run chase against Afghanistan, scoring 183/5. Tim Seifert led the way with a quick 65 runs, while Glenn Phillips supported him as well. It turned out to be one of New Zealand’s best run chases in T20 World Cup history.

Canada, on the other hand, have found things much tougher in this tournament. Their journey to reach the World Cup was inspiring but they have not been able to carry that momentum into the main event. They have played two group matches and have lost both. The team has 0 points and is at the bottom of Group D

In their recent match against the United Arab Emirates, Canada scored 150/7, but the UAE chased it down in the final overs after a strong fight. Before that, they lost to South Africa by 57 runs, as their batting struggled to keep up with the experienced Proteas.

When and where to watch NZ vs CAN live streaming

The match will start at 11:00 am IST on Tuesday, February 17. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch NZ vs CAN live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

NZ vs CAN World Cup full squad:

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Canada squad: Dilpreet Bajwa (captain), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wicketkeeper), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra.