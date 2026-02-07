The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 7.5 crore for the Indian Under-19 cricket team following their triumphant title win at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, where they outplayed England in a one-sided final.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia lauded the young Indian side for their flawless campaign, highlighting the team’s unbeaten run through the tournament and their emphatic showing in the summit clash. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said the entire cricketing fraternity in the country was proud of the team’s achievement and confirmed the reward as a recognition of their historic success.

“The whole country and the BCCI are extremely proud of our Under-19 team for winning the World Cup. The manner in which they dominated England in the final and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament speaks volumes about their quality. The BCCI will felicitate the team with a cash prize of Rs 7.50 crore,” Saikia said.

India beat England by 100 runs in Under-19 World Cup final

India sealed their sixth Under-19 World Cup title with a commanding 100-run victory over England in the final held in Harare, Zimbabwe, producing one of the most dominant performances ever seen in a Youth ODI decider.

After opting to bat first, India piled on a colossal 411/9, riding on a breathtaking knock from Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed 175 off just 80 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre chipped in with a composed 53, while Abhigyan Kundu added a rapid 40 to propel India to the highest total ever in an Under-19 World Cup final.

In response, England were bowled out well short of the daunting target despite a fighting century from Caleb Falconer, eventually conceding defeat by a triple-digit margin.

India’s innings also rewrote the record books, with the team smashing 31 sixes in the final- the most ever in a Youth ODI final, surpassing the previous mark of 23.

PM Modi hails India’s victory

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team for their outstanding achievement, calling the victory an inspiration for young sportspersons across the country and praising the players for their consistency and skill throughout the tournament.

The latest triumph adds to India’s previous Under-19 World Cup titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, further cementing their status as the most successful side in the history of the competition.