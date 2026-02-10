New Zealand will remain in Chennai after their impressive win against Afghanistan and will face the UAE in their today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match.

The Kiwis had to work hard in their first game but successfully chased a target of 183 against Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan. While the team’s bowling raised some concerns, their batting performance, especially the strong innings played by Tim Seifert (65) and Glenn Phillips (42) helped them start the world cup campaign on a strong note.

New Zealand will aim to repeat this performance against the UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem. The UAE team, which recently played in the Asia Cup 2025, lost both their warm-up matches against Nepal and Italy. The team will aim to break the New Zealand’s streak. Although the team lacks experience, but has the ability to shock the Mitchell Santner’s team.

NZ vs UAE T20 World Cup: When and where to watch live

New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup match will start at 3:00 am IST Today, February 10. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup Squad

UAE squad: Aryansh Sharma wicketkeeper, Muhammad Waseem captain, Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert wicketkeeper, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner captain, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

As both teams walk onto the field, fans can expect an exciting match. New Zealand will try to continue their winning form, while the UAE will look to surprise everyone with a strong fight. With important points at stake, it should be a fun and competitive game to watch.