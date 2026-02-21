The T20 World Cup 2026 match no 41 between Pakistan and New Zealand is expected to be one of the most exciting games of the Super 8 stage.

When these two teams face each other in ICC tournaments fans know they are in for a thrilling contest. There is always high intensity, plenty of drama and special moments on the field and this time should be no different.

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE BLOG

Pakistan and New Zealand had a strong and competitive rivalry in T20 cricket over the years. Pakistan are known for their unpredictable but exciting style of play. On a good day they can beat any team with their fast bowlers and aggressive top-order batters.

In previous T20 World Cup matches between the two sides Pakistan have celebrated some memorable victories especially with powerful bowling performances that troubled New Zealand’s batting lineup. But at the same time Pakistan struggled with inconsistency which cost them in important moments.

New Zealand on the other hand, are known for staying calm and sticking to their plans. They usually play smart and disciplined cricket. In ICC tournaments they often reach the knockout rounds because of their steady performances.

Against Pakistan in T20 World Cups and other series New Zealand have earned important wins by keeping things simple,building solid partnerships while batting and defending totals with clever field settings and smart changes in bowling pace. Their win-loss record against Pakistan shows that both teams are very closely matched.

When and where to watch NZ vs PAK live streaming

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on February 21. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

How to watch NZ vs PAK live on Star Sports and Hotstar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Squad

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (Wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (WK), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi