The stage is ready, the excitement is building, and cricket fans everywhere are eagerly waiting. New Zealand and Afghanistan will face each other tomorrow in an exciting ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match. The game is expected to be full of energy, emotion, and nail-biting moments. With team pride, important points, and winning momentum at stake, this is much more than just a regular group-stage match.

AFG vs NZ: A High-Stakes T20 World Cup Battle

When Afghanistan face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026, both teams will know there is no space for doubt or slow starts. Afghanistan will come in with fearless energy and their dangerous spin attack, while New Zealand will rely on their calm approach and strong experience in big tournaments.

Every over will be important, and even small mistakes could change the game.

Afghanistan will try to shake things up, while New Zealand will look to stay in control and take charge of the match.

One game. One big chance. One strong message.

Fans can expect tension, pressure, and plenty of exciting moments

New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup: When and where to watch live

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will start at 11:am. IST on Sunday, February 8. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

AFG vs NZ World Cup full squad:

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner captain, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway wicketkeeper, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert wicketkeeper, Ish Sodhi

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan captain, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz wicketkeeper, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

The Kiwis won in the warm-up game against the USA by only 7 runs, and they would definitely love to perform better with the ball when they take on Afghanistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have been in great form recently, beating the West Indies by 2-1 in the recently completed series. Moreover, they also defeated Scotland and the West Indies in their warm-up games to be in perfect shape and condition for their opener against the Kiwis.