The Netherlands, after losing their maiden encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 where they could have beaten Pakistan, will now look to make amends when they take on Namibia in what would be their second and the tournament’s 10th game. The match, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, will see a start at 11:00 am IST and will be live streamed on the JioHotstar mobile application and website.

Despite the match being played on a weekday, the tickets are not easily available. In fact, all the tickets in the lowest category, i.e., Rs 150 and 250, are sold out. However, people can still book tickets as cheap as Rs 500 and Rs 750. And of course, the hospitality tickets will be available at Rs 2500.

This website checked the booking on the BookMyShow website, which was showing vacant tickets as late as 5:40 am IST on match day, i.e., February 10.

The Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, February 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST.

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. You can watch it on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and their respective HD channels.

For digital viewers, the Netherlands vs Namibia game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar mobile application and website.

