Hailed as the best players of spin, India have faced hurdles against spin in recent past. But even historically, every few years, a bowler arrives with an action so bizarre and a delivery so hidden that even the best look like beginners.

As Pakistan unleashed their spin-heavy attack, where they bowled 18 of the 20 overs during the match at Colombo on February 15 (Sunday), a certain Usman Tariq, finished with figures of 1/24 in his four overs in the mother of all clashes.



We look at the five mystery men who haunt Indian cricket history.

Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan)

The pioneer. Before Saqlain, the “doosra” didn’t exist in the international lexicon. His ability to make the ball turn away from the right-hander with an off-break action famously shattered Indian hopes in the 1999 Chennai Test.

Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka)

The ultimate “Mystery.” His 6/13 in the 2008 Asia Cup final is still whispered about in Indian dressing rooms. He introduced the “Carrom Ball,” a delivery flicked with the middle finger that left legends like Sehwag and Dravid searching for answers.

Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan)

The master of deception. Ajmal’s doosra was indistinguishable from his stock ball. In the 2012-13 series, he became a one-man wrecking crew, consistently outfoxing India’s middle order in high-voltage matches.

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)

The modern-day heir to Mendis. With a similar finger-flicked action, Theekshana has become a Powerplay specialist. His ability to bowl “mystery” at over 100kmph makes him a nightmare to charge or read off the pitch.

Sunil Narine (West Indies)

The silent assassin. Narine famously got Virat Kohli on his ODI debut and remained a riddle India struggled to solve for a decade. With no change in his quick-arm action, the ball could go either way, making him almost impossible to drive.

Who is Usman Tariq?

The current talk of the 2026 World Cup. With his “long pause” that breaks a batter’s concentration and a hypermobile elbow that generates late dip, Tariq is the latest riddle India must solve to stay ahead in Group A,.

