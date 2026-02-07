Jasprit Bumrah, one of the key members of the Indian cricket team, was not a part of the playing 11 of the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. The development was announced by Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Bumrah was rested after he did not participate in the final net session of the team at the iconic ground on February 6.

Why did Jasprit Bumrah not play against the USA?

Bumrah, who played three out of the five T20Is in the series against New Zealand, which was completed just ahead of the World Cup in India, had bowled only 11 overs in those matches. He had picked up a total of four wickets.



While he rested for two games against New Zealand, here, against the USA, the speedster is not rested, but rather has to miss the game due to a fever. The Indian team will not look to cause problems for Bumrah early on in the World Cup, where they are fighting to become the first team to defend the title.

Mohammed Siraj makes a comeback after 557 days

Mohammed Siraj, who was nowhere in the scheme of things when the original Indian squad was announced for the T20 World Cup 2026, will now be making his comeback into the T20I format after a long gap of 557 days.

Siraj last played a T20I way back in 2024 against Sri Lanka on July 30, 2024, in Pallekele. That was a series that featured players who could not get a chance in the T20 World Cup that India won in 2024.

Longest Gaps Between T20I Appearances (India)