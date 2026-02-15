Ishan Kishan, called the pocket-sized dynamite, was at his lethal best as he gave all the Pakistan bowlers a thrashing in the Men in Blue’s encounter against the Men in Green in match 27 of the T20 World Cup 2026. It was during that knock of his that he smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, going past the previous best, which was in the name of Virat Kohli, who had hit a 43-ball fifty.

Ishan Kishan scores 87.5 per cent of India’s runs

Kishan, who looked in sublime touch right from the moment when he got in, to the time when he was eventually bowled out by Saim Ayub. He brought up his fifty in 27 balls and eventually scored 77 off just 40 balls. When he got out, the Indian score read 88, meaning that he scored 87.5 per cent of the team’s total runs, which again in itself is the most by an Indian batter in the first 10 overs.

Ishan goes past Yuvraj and Kohli with one knock

While Yuvraj Singh had hit his 29-ball fifty against Pakistan in bilateral T20I in 2012, Kohli had brought up his 43-ball half ton in 2022 T20 World Cup, where it eventually ended up as being the winning knock. But Ishan, with his single knock, overtook both of them. He is now the second fastest Indian in terms of fastest T20 I fifty against Pakistan, behind Abhishek Sharma’s 24-ball feat.

The record for the fastest fifty in an India vs Pakistan game is with Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez who hit a 22-ball half century.

Table- Fastest Fifties in India vs Pakistan (All T20Is)

Rank Player Balls Venue Tournament 1 Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) 23 Ahmedabad Bilateral (2012) 2 Abhishek Sharma (IND) 24 Dubai Asia Cup (2025) 3 Ishan Kishan (IND) 27 Colombo World Cup (2026) 4 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 29 Ahmedabad Bilateral (2012) 5 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 30 Dubai Asia Cup (2022)

In terms of World Cup fifty, the record for the fastest one by an Indian was with Kohli, who had hit a 43-ball century in Melbourne, 2022. The previous fastest fifty by any batter during an India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup was by Iftikhar Ahmed.

Ishan broke all those records with this single knock.

Table: Fastest Fifties in India vs Pakistan (T20 World Cups)