The crucial fixture from the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification perspective has ended in a washout. Despite the high stakes and the electricity surrounding the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the persistent rain over the Kandy hills has won the day.

The match has been officially abandoned. The point shared between the two sides has sent shockwaves through Group B, effectively punching Zimbabwe’s ticket to the Super 8s and confirming Australia’s shock elimination.

Super 8 Qualification status: Zimbabwe through, Australia out

What began as a virtual knockout for the two teams on the field has ended in a historic celebration for the Chevrons.

By picking up one point today, Sikandar Raza’s men move to an unreachable 5 points. Following their stunning upset over Australia earlier in the tournament, this result secures their place in the next round.

The washout is a nightmare for the Men in Green and Gold. Australia, currently on 2 points, ideally needed a Zimbabwe loss today to keep their tournament dreams alive. With the points split, the mathematically impossible has become a reality: Australia are out of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup Super 8: Ireland knocked out

Heartbreak for Ireland: For the Men in Green, it was a cruel do or die scenario that ended without a chance to fight. Despite their recent win against Oman, the washout keeps them below the qualification threshold. Sri Lanka were the other team from this group to proceed to the Super Eights.

Live Updates

Ireland vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Our recap of what was nothing but a frustrating wait that resulted in Zimbabwe's historic qualification!