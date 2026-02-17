ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match between Ireland and Zimbabwe cricket team is set to be an exciting contest. Both teams will be eager to win and improve their chances of reaching the Super Eight stage.

In recent years, the T20I rivalry between Ireland and Zimbabwe cricket team has been quite close. Ireland had a small advantage overall. Since 2019, the two teams have played more than 20 T20I matches.

Ireland have won about 14 of those games, while Zimbabwe have won 10. This shows that both teams are capable of challenging and beating each other.

However, their performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has told a different story so far. The Ireland team began the tournament with a heavy 67-run defeat against the Australia. But they quickly bounced back in their next game, scoring a huge 235/5 against the Oman. It was one of the highest totals in the tournament and showed how strong their batting lineup can be.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have been one of the biggest surprises of the tournament. They surprised everyone by beating Australia by 23 runs in a big Group B upset. That victory showed they can challenge top teams and that gave them a lot of confidence.

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup match will start at 03:00 pm IST on February 17. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup squad

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran.

Ireland squad: Sam Topping, Lorcan Tucker (captain), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz (wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Mark Adair, Ben White, Craig Young.