India’s Super 8 schedule in T20 World Cup: Following a dominant group-stage campaign that saw them dismantle arch-rivals Pakistan and maintain an unbeaten streak, India has officially secured its spot in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is placed in Group 1 of the Super 8 phase alongside South Africa, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

India’s Super 8 schedule of T20 World Cup 2026

India will begin this critical round with a high-octane clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22 at 7:00 PM IST. This fixture is a highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 final and serves as a major litmus test for India’s title aspirations.

Following the opener, the Men in Blue will travel to Chennai to face a resilient Zimbabwe side on February 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the match once again scheduled for a 7:00 PM IST start. India will conclude their Super 8 journey at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, where they will lock horns with the two-time champions, the West Indies, in a game that could decide the top spot in the group before the semi-finals begin.

T20 World Cup 2026: Ticketing guide and stadium access for fans

Fans looking to witness the action live can secure their seats through the official ICC ticketing partner, BookMyShow. Tickets for the Super 8 fixtures have been released in phases, with prices starting as low as ₹100 at select venues to ensure maximum accessibility for the home crowd.

Due to the immense demand for India’s matches in cities like Ahmedabad and Kolkata, supporters are encouraged to book early or check for last-minute releases on the official portal. For those traveling from outside the host cities, official travel and hospitality packages are also available via ICC-authorized agents, bundling premium seating with luxury accommodations.

It is important to note that the ICC has implemented a contactless M-ticket system for the 2026 edition, meaning fans must download their digital tickets via the “Your orders” section of the app before arriving at the stadium to ensure a smooth, fast-track entry. With the Super 8 phase being a ‘win-two-to-qualify’ scenario for the semi-finals, the atmosphere at these three historic Indian venues is expected to reach a fever pitch.