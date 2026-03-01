This Super 8 clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has everything history, pressure and a place in the semi-finals at stake. India will have strong home support and a better overall T20 record but the West Indies have often beaten India in past T20 World Cups which gives them confidence.

Cricket fans around the world will be watching as both teams fight for a spot in the final four. India need to win to stay in the race and improve their net run rate.

While the West Indies will aim to continue their strong World Cup record against India and eliminate the defending champions.

India vs West Indies Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

Final teams confirmed at the toss

India: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper/captain), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

IND vs WI Head-to-Head (T20Is)

In T20 internationals, when India and West Indies meets its always competitive, but the numbers tell an interesting story.

Total Matches Played: 30

India Wins: 19

West Indies Wins: 10

No Result: 1

This means India have the edge overall in T20 Internationals.

IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report- Eden Gardens, Kolkata

The pitch at Eden Gardens for this Super 8 match is likely to be good for batting with plenty of runs available for both teams. Earlier in the tournament teams have already scored more than 200 runs on this surface so batters should be able to play their shots freely from the beginning.

As the game goes on especially during the middle overs (7–15) spinners might get some help from the pitch if it becomes a bit dry under the lights.

However heavy dew is expected later in the evening. That will make it difficult for bowlers especially spinners, to grip the ball properly. Because of this the team chasing a target could have a slight advantage.

IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026: Kolkata weather forecast

The weather in Kolkata on Sunday is expected to be clear and sunny, with no rain forecast during match hours. Temperatures will likely be between 26°C to 31°C making it a warm day. Overall conditions look ideal for a day evening T20 match with little chance of any rain interruption.