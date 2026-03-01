The Super 8 match between India and West Indies in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be a thrilling battle at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday March 1.

For both teams this is not just another game. It is almost like a quarter-final, because the winner will move one step closer to the semi-finals.

India’s journey in this tournament of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been full of ups and downs. They played brilliantly in the group stage and dominated their opponents. But in the Super 8 stage things have not been so smooth.

They suffered a big 76 run loss to South Africa which hurt their confidence. However, they quickly recovered and delivered a strong performance against Zimbabwe winning by 72 runs and scoring their highest ever T20 World Cup total 256/4.

India are currently second in Super 8 Group 1. They have the same number of points as the West Indies but their net run rate is slightly lower. That makes Sunday’s match a must win if they want to stay in the race for the semi-finals.

The West Indies have also played some outstanding cricket especially when they beat Zimbabwe by 107 runs. They will come into this game feeling confident even though they recently suffered a heavy defeat against South Africa.

When and where to watch IND vs WI clash?

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on March 1. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar.

How to watch IND vs WI live on Star Sports and HotStar?

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

IND vs WI T20 World Cup Squad

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.