India vs USA T20 World Cup Match Highlights: India have started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win as they beat the USA by 29 runs in the match held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7 (Saturday), 2026. This marks the start of the defending champions India‘s campaign. Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian captain, hit 84 to get his side to 161/9 in 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj, making a comeback to the Indian side, picked 3/29.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
India
161/9 (20.0)
USA
132/8 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 3 )
India beat USA by 29 runs
IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at Wankhede, Mumbai?
Mohammed Siraj, playing his first game after 557 days, took three wickets while Arshdeep SIngh two, removing the US skipper Monank Patel for a duck on the way. Shubham Ranajane, who got out as the last wicket for 37, posed dome threat but it was never going to be enough as USA could only make 132/8, chasing 162 to win, losing the match by 29 runs.
Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthy put up the biggest stand for the USA side, 57 runs, before the former was stumped smartly by Kishan.
Earlier, Shadley van Schalkwyk took four wickets for the USA, and Harmeet Singh got two as they restricted India to only 161/9. Reaching past 150 would have been difficult for the Indian team if was not for their skipper Suryakumar, who smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 49 balls. All other Indian batters were just not able to get going after the USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to field first.
India vs USA Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
The settled Indian team has made a huge change in the playing 11, bringing in Siraj, who replaced Bumrah, who is out with an injury.
India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy
USA Playing XI: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs USA Live Streaming and Telecast
All matches of the T20 Cricket World Cup 2026, including this India vs USA match, will be telecast live across all channels affiliated with the Star Sports TV Network in India. Fans can also live stream the game on the JioHotstar app and website.
Every fixture will be broadcast live in five languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—with streaming also available in additional languages like Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi.
India vs USA Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the commentary, full scorecard, and analysis from the game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: New Zealand vs Afghanistan cracker of a game awaits
Thanks for tuning into Financialexpress.com for the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match. But the tournament has just started. It's time to get ready for the big game of the second day- New Zealand vs Afghanistan from Chennai. It will start at 11 am IST. See you with the live blog of that game.
Want to know where it will be live streamed, check out this copy.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Monank Patel proud of US side for the fight they showed
USA Live Score 132/8 after 20 overs
Monank Patel, the USA captain, speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, after his team's fighting performance, where they lost by only 29 runs, said, "I thought our bowlers did a great job. The way they assessed the conditions and the pitch. Gave us a good momentum and a good start. Here and there, we dropped a few catches that cost us the game. I thought 160 was a good score."
"We will take this score any day on this pitch. The top three couldn't perform, and I thought the intent was missing. But a lot of learning and a lot of positives from this game. Will help us going forward. The way we handled the pressure was playing in front of a big crowd and against India. Lots of positives. It's going to help us in the next three games. We will come back stronger," added the batter, who unfortunately got out on a duck.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: What did Suryakumar say?
USA Live Score 132/8 after 20 overs
Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Suryakumar Yadav, Indian captain and Player of the Match, said, "See, I knew definitely someday it was going to come. Last whole year, I was trying to bat in such a way, hold the innings for the team, but it wasn't happening. But then I left it alone after I played the last series of last year against South Africa. Packed my kit bag, spent a lot of time with family for two weeks.
Then started in the new year, and when we went to Nagpur, it was a different feeling altogether. (plans when the team were 77/6) I always felt that there was a need for a batter to bat till the end. I never felt that it was a 180-190 wicket. I felt it was a 140 wicket. But then Gauti bhai told me the same thing during the break after the 14 overs. He told me, just try and bat till the end, you can cover it any time."
"And also, most important thing, I have played a lot of my cricket in Bombay, this wicket, and also maidans of Mumbai cricket. So I know how to bat on a similar kind of wicket. (on adapting to the pitch) Absolutely. I mean, 77 for 6 and then from there, batting till the end. You had to understand that one batter had to bat till the end. I just kept counting who was about to bowl at that time and checked on how many balls were left, and I was just trying to play good shots and my shots," he added.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Summary of the United States' innings
USA Live Score 132/8 after 20 overs
Mohammed Siraj, playing his first game after 557 days, took three wickets while Arshdeep SIngh two, removing the US skipper Monank Patel for a duck on the way.
Shubham Ranajane, who got out as the last wicket for 37, posed dome threat, but it was never going to be enough as USA could only make 132/8, chasing 162 to win, losing the match by 29 runs.
Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthy put up the biggest stand for the USA side, 57 runs, before the former was stumped smartly by Kishan.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Siraj finishes things off, India win by 29 runs
USA Live Score 132/8 after 20 overs
Mohammed Siraj has come into the attack, and he has been hit for a four, a six, and two balls remain. Ranjane needs to get 13 off those two to get to his fifty.
Wide not given, and now, just one more ball remains.
And now that was called a wide, and then on the last ball, Siraj does the magic and picks up a wicket of his own to end the proceedings. India win by 29 runs.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Ranjane hits a six
USA Live Score 121/7 after 19 overs
Shubham Ranjane is making the most of his opportunities as he has smashed Hardik Pandya for a six. 10 runs come from the over.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Arshdeep picks second, United States 7 down
USA Live Score 111/7 after 18 overs
Another one bites the dust here as Arshdeep Singh gets a wicket courtesy of Tilak Varma catching a shot from Mohammad Mohsin.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Quiet over from Pandya
USA Live Score 104/6 after 17 overs
Just four runs have come from the Hardik Pandya over as things have been kept quiet by him.
USA Live Score 100/6 after 16 overs
Axar Patel does the trick here, as when the USA were looking to click, he got two wickets in two balls. Even as the 100 comes up for the USA, it is not good enough for them now.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Ranjane hits a six
USA Live Score 98/4 after 15 overs
Shubham Ranajane launches the last ball from Chakaravarthy and that would mean nine from the over.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: 11 from the over
USA Live Score 89/4 after 14 overs
This has been a good over for the USA team as they get 11 from it and move closer to the 100 run mark from where they would look to take off and remain in the chase.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hardik hit for four
USA Live Score 78/4 after 13 overs
Hardik Pandya has been hit for a four here as Shubham Ranjane has come to the crease and US look in a hurry here.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Milind Kumar stumped by Ishan
USA Live Score 71/4 after 12 overs
This is very beautifully done by Ishan Kishan. While the bowling by Varun Chakaravarthy was good to deceive Milind Kumar, Ishan waited for the batter to leave the crease and then, without having good control of the ball in his gloves, he kept both hands together to complete the stumping.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Sanjay Krishnamurthy hits Pandya for six
USA Live Score 63/3 after 11 overs
Hardik Pandya is into the attack and goes for a four on the first ball.
A review has been taken by India, for no reason, as the waste it.
A wide off the last ball meant an extra ball, and that has been deposited over the long-on boundary for six by Sanjay Krishnamurthy.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Six from Milind Kumar
USA Live Score 49/3 after 10 overs
Finally, some runs from the bat. A boundary, in fact, and it is a six. There have been very few of them in this innings, and Milind Kumar has one of them listed to his name. Eight runs come off the over.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Chakaravarthy keeping it tight
USA Live Score 41/3 after 9 overs
Chakaravarthy is keeping it tight here as he has gone for only two runs, and it seems like the USA are already out of the game.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Spin from both ends
USA Live Score 39/3 after 8 overs
Axar Patel, the Indian vice captain, is also into the attack, and it is spin from both ends for the Indian side. Just three from his over.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Varun Chakaravarthy into the attack
USA Live Score 36/3 after 7 overs
Varun Chakaravarthy is into the attack and he goes for just five runs in his first over as runs are becoming hard to come by for the US side.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Powerplay ends
USA Live Score 31/3 after 6 overs
The powerplay has come to an end and the first six overs result in only 31 runs for the USA side.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: 9 from Arshdeep over
USA Live Score 24/3 after 5 overs
The US batters are living dangerously here as Mohammed Siraj was airborne, but couldn't hold on to the catch at fine short third-man.
And then, a chance for a run-out goes begging.
Four!! Rinku Singh tried his best to run from deep square leg to fine leg, but was unable to save a four. Welcome boundary for the USA.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Siraj gets another, US 3 down
USA Live Score 15/3 after 4 overs
Siraj is not going to let any chance go away here as he has got another wicket to send USA reeling. This is not an ideal start for USA, but for Siraj, hell yeah.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Arshdeep removes US captain
USA Live Score 12/2 after 3 overs
Wicket!! Arshdeep Singh has struck here as well and he has sent the US captain packing.
Just one run and a wicket from the first four balls of the over.
Saiteja Mukamalla plays a decent shot, but only to be stopped by the covers fielder.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Siraj strikes early, gets Gous
USA Live Score 11/1 after 2 overs
Wicket!! Mohammed Siraj, playing his first T20I after 557 days, has struck in his first over as he removes Andries Gous, who had hit him for a six.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Arshdeep starts well
USA Live Score 2/0 after 1 over
This has been a good start from Arshdeeo and India, and as the USA scored only two runs in the first over.
LIVE Score IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: India's innings summary
India Live Score 161/9 after 20 overs
Shadley van Schalkwyk took four wickets for the USA, and Harmeet Singh got two as they restricted India to only 161/9. Reaching past 150 would have been difficult for the Indian team if was not for their skipper Suryakumar, who smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 49 balls. All other Indian batters were just not able to get going after the USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to field first.
IND vs USA LIVE Score | T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Surya's 84 takes India to 161
India Live Score 161/9 after 20 overs
Four!! Cut away between the point and the cover
Six!! Slog swept for a six
Six!! This is two sixes in a row now.
Four!! And this is supla from Surya, gets another six.
Dot ball!! This is a rarity as he fails to get the run.
The innings will finish with a single here. And India have finished at 161/9, which looks more than good enough at the moment. Varun Chakaravrthy by the way, got run out on the last ball, trying to complete a double.
India Live Score 140/8 after 19 overs
Van Schalkwyk, who took three wickets in his first three overs, has been hit for a four by Surya. But the problem is Surya is now only looking for boundaries, and on the balls, he is not hitting them; he is playing dot balls.
Six!! The bowler changes angle to try and nail outside off Yorkers and gets slog swept for a six.
Well done as Surya takes a single. Now, he will not be taking a single at all.
Wicket!! van Schalkwyk has bowled a wide, and on the next ball, Arshdeep has been caught in the deep. The bowler finishes with 4 wickets in his kitty.
IND vs USA LIVE Score | T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Ranjane also suffers a cramp
India Live Score 128/7 after 18 overs
Shubham Ranjane, who replaced Ali Khan, has suffered cramps too and barely managed to finish his over, conceding only six runs, despite bowling a wide.
IND vs USA LIVE Score | T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Ali Khan out with cramps
Ali Khan seems to have pulled up a cramp here in his run-up. It is a great advantage for India as he will not be bowling his last two overs.
IND vs USA LIVE Score | T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Harmeet gets rid of Axar
India Live Score 122/7 after 17 overs
Harmeet Singh. What a bowler he has turned out to be for the USA. Gets the big wicket of Axar Patel as India are now seven down with three overs to go.