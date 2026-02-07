India vs USA T20 World Cup Match Highlights: India have started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win as they beat the USA by 29 runs in the match held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7 (Saturday), 2026. This marks the start of the defending champions India‘s campaign. Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian captain, hit 84 to get his side to 161/9 in 20 overs. Mohammed Siraj, making a comeback to the Indian side, picked 3/29.

IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: What happened in the match at Wankhede, Mumbai?

Mohammed Siraj, playing his first game after 557 days, took three wickets while Arshdeep SIngh two, removing the US skipper Monank Patel for a duck on the way. Shubham Ranajane, who got out as the last wicket for 37, posed dome threat but it was never going to be enough as USA could only make 132/8, chasing 162 to win, losing the match by 29 runs.

Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthy put up the biggest stand for the USA side, 57 runs, before the former was stumped smartly by Kishan.

Earlier, Shadley van Schalkwyk took four wickets for the USA, and Harmeet Singh got two as they restricted India to only 161/9. Reaching past 150 would have been difficult for the Indian team if was not for their skipper Suryakumar, who smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 49 balls. All other Indian batters were just not able to get going after the USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to field first.

India vs USA Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

The settled Indian team has made a huge change in the playing 11, bringing in Siraj, who replaced Bumrah, who is out with an injury.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy

USA Playing XI: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs USA Live Streaming and Telecast

All matches of the T20 Cricket World Cup 2026, including this India vs USA match, will be telecast live across all channels affiliated with the Star Sports TV Network in India. Fans can also live stream the game on the JioHotstar app and website.

Every fixture will be broadcast live in five languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada—with streaming also available in additional languages like Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi.

