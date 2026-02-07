India vs USA T20 World Cup opener: The long-awaited ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to kick off tomorrow with a high-stakes opening encounter at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Defending champions India, now led by the explosive Suryakumar Yadav, will begin their campaign against the United States of America. This match marks the start of a month-long cricketing spectacle featuring twenty teams divided into four groups, all vying for the ultimate prize in the shortest format of the game.

Follow the Live Blog of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match here

The opening clash between India and the American team promises to be a defining one for the tournament.

This much awaited contest between ‘men in blue’ and what popular culture refers to as ‘South-east asians with green cards’ will see many Indian immigrants battle Team India in a high-octane clash.

Interestingly expected captains from both sides Harmanpreet Singh and Suryakumar Yadav also share a long formed cricketing comradery as both players have teamed up for Mumbai six times in first-class cricket in 2015.

The one time they played against each other, during the 2024 T20 World Cup, Suryakumar scored a match-winning half-century in a tricky chase.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to watch the game in India

All matches of the T20 cricket World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live across all channels affiliated with the Star Sports TV Network in India. Furthermore, interested fans can also catch the live streaming version of the game on the JioHotstar app and website.

Every fixture will be broadcast live in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada – with streaming also available in additional languages like Bengali, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Coverage in Marathi and Indian Sign Language will be available for all India matches, the semi-finals and the final on JioHotstar.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Format

The Indian cricket team will begin its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a Group A fixture against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

India are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. The India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India and the USA have met only once in T20Is before this tournament. India leads the head-to-head record 1-0 following their 7-wicket victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Twenty teams will compete in the tournament and will be divided into four groups of five sides each. All teams will play each other once in the group stage in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 phase, where the eight qualified teams will be split into two groups of four. The top two sides from each Super 8 group will then progress to the semi-finals.

The group stage will be held from February 7 to 20, followed by the Super 8 phase from February 21 to March 1. The semi-finals are scheduled on March 4 and 5, while the final will be played on March 8.

If the Pakistan cricket team qualifies for the first semi-final and then the final, both matches will be staged at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. If they fail to qualify, the first semi-final will be held in Kolkata and the final in Ahmedabad.

This year, the team faces the dual challenge of becoming the first side to successfully defend the title and the first to win it on home soil, a feat that has eluded every host nation in the tournament’s history.