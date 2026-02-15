India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Playing 11: Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15 (Sunday). While the Pakistan team remain unchanged, the Indian side made two changes. Kuldeep Yadav has come in for Arshdeep Singh while Abhishek Sharma has replaced Sanju Samson.

IND vs PAK Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.



Following a period of intense off-field debate, tactical maneuvers and personnel questions have taken centre stage as India prepare to battle Pakistan in a crucial Group A encounter of the Men’s T20 World Cup this Sunday in Colombo.

As the rivalry returns to the R Premadasa Stadium after more than a decade, the conditions in the Sri Lankan capital are expected to favour the slow bowlers. However, teams must also account for the heavy humidity and the lingering threat of rain that often disrupts play at this historic venue.

The overhead conditions and a potentially damp surface may force captains to rethink their bowling combinations. Pakistan are expected to lean heavily on their spin-heavy strategy, with much of the pre-game chatter revolving around the unorthodox mystery spinner Usman Tariq. On the Indian side, the primary selection headache involves the balance of the attack.

With Pakistan’s lineup featuring several prominent left-handers, the temptation to recall premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is significant. Kuldeep has a stellar track record against the arch-rivals, and his ability to extract turn on a used Premadasa pitch could be the X-factor India needs.

Such a tactical shift would likely see the Men in Blue bench left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh to accommodate the extra spinner. Furthermore, India’s top order receives a major boost as Abhishek Sharma has recovered from a recent stomach bug and is set to reclaim his opening slot.

India lead Pakistan 7-1 in head-to-head record in T20 World Cups.

India vs Pakistan squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay.