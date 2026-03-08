When India played its last major final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It was the second time that India and Australia played a World Cup final against each other after 2003. The expectations were extremely high. The match was the final of 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup where India faced Australia on November 19, 2023. Now, they are playing yet another final as they face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the same venue and hence, it will only be fair to revisit the last final.

India’s dominant road to the world cup final

India entered the final as the strongest team in the tournament. Led by captain Rohit Sharma, the team won all ten of their matches before the final. On their way there they beat tough teams like the Pakistan cricket team, the South Africa and the New Zealand cricket team. Key players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami were performing very well, which made India the clear favorites to win the World Cup at home.

Throughout the tournament, India looked strong in both batting and bowling. The team handled pressure well and played confidently in important matches. Their teamwork and consistent performances impressed fans and cricket experts around the world. Because of this, many people believed India had a great chance to make history by winning another World Cup title.

Australia’s comeback and India’s disappointment

India batted first and started well with Rohit Sharma playing attacking shots against the Australian bowlers. But after his wicket the run scoring slowed down. The disciplined bowling attack led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc kept the pressure on India. Although Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tried to steady the innings India finished with only 240 runs in their 50 overs.

Australia began their chase carefully as India’s bowlers tried to build pressure. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowled tight spells which gave hope to the large crowd in the stadium. However the game changed when Travis Head scored a brilliant century. His outstanding innings shifted the momentum and helped Australia move closer to victory.

ALSO READ Mitchell Santner ready to break 1.4 billion hearts for T20 World Cup trophy

In the end, Australia chased the target comfortably and won the match by six wickets claiming their sixth World Cup title. For India and its fans it was a heartbreaking night at Narendra Modi Stadium. Even though they lost the final, India’s unbeaten run throughout the tournament was still one of the most impressive campaigns in World Cup history.