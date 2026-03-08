The final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is going to be played between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 8 (Sunday). After several weeks of intense and competitive games both teams have worked hard through the group stage and knockout rounds to reach the biggest match of the tournament. Now they will face each other in the final with the trophy on the line.

India vs New Zealand Final Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026

While final teams will be confirmed at toss, expected playing 11s based on recent match squads include:

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Probable XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.

ALSO READ IND vs NZ Final Win Prediction: AI models Gemini and ChatGPT pick the winner of T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head in T20Is

In T20 internationals, when India and New Zealand meet it’s always competitive but the numbers tell an interesting story.

Total Matches Played: 30

India Wins: 18

New Zealand Wins: 11

No Result: 0

This means India have the edge overall in T20 Internationals rivalry with more wins overall.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final 2026: Pitch report- Ahmedabad

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad usually provides good bounce and is helpful for batters in T20 matches. Fast bowlers can get some movement with the new ball in the early overs while spinners may get a bit of help during the middle overs.

The average first-innings score here is around 170. In night games, dew often becomes a factor which can make it easier for the team batting second. Because of this captains who win the toss usually choose to bowl first. Overall the pitch often produces competitive and high-scoring matches.

ALSO READ Mitchell Santner ready to break 1.4 billion hearts for T20 World Cup trophy

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup final 2026: Narendra Modi Weather Forecast

The weather at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be clear and ideal for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final on 8 March at 7:00 PM IST.

The temperature in the evening will likely be around 29-31°C after a very hot day that could touch 40°C. The sky is expected to stay clear with almost no chance of rain so the match should go on without any interruptions.

There may be light winds and dew could appear later in the second innings. This might help the team batting second. Overall the weather looks perfect for a full and exciting final.