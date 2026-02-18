The Indian cricket team made two changes to their playing 11 from the last game, bringing in Washington Sundar in place of Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh in place of Kulpdeep Yadav for their against the Netherlands cricket team in match number 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18 (Wednesday).



The Dutch also made one change as they brought in Noah Croes in place of Fred Klassen.

India vs Netherlands Playing 11s

The Indian team management did not think about resting Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and even Hardik Pandya for this game to keep them fresh for the Super 8s, where they will be up against South Africa in three days’ time on Sunday, at this very ground.

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

The Dutch side, which lost even to the USA, will have put their best foot forward, and chosen a playing11 that is made up of the best players that they have at their disposal.

Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

Pitch Report: Narendra Modi Stadium

The Ahmedabad track remains one of the best batting surfaces in the tournament so far, producing true wickets that have helped both the batters and the bowlers. With this being a night game, the pitch will offer a flat deck with consistent, true bounce.

High-Scoring Ground: Teams have consistently breached the 190-run mark here during this tournament.

Teams have consistently breached the 190-run mark here during this tournament. Seamer Friendly: While it’s a paradise for batters, the new ball might offer some initial zip under the lights.

While it’s a paradise for batters, the new ball might offer some initial zip under the lights. Dew Factor: The presence of heavy dew is almost a certainty tonight. Captains winning the toss will almost definitely choose to bowl first to avoid bowling with what would literally be a ‘sponge-like’ leather ball in the second innings.

Weather Forecast (Ahmedabad – Tonight)

The weather is ideal for a full, uninterrupted game of cricket: