India vs Netherlands Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav beat the Netherlands cricket team by 17 runs, defending 193/6 that they had put up in their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18 (Wednesday). This was the last league game for both the teams in T20 World Cup 2026. [See Full Scorecard].

Varun Chakaravarthy struck thrice while Shivam Dube took two wickets as the Dutch reached 176/7 in their 20 overs. Bas de Leede was the top-scorer with 33 but the real damage was done by the 47-run stand for the seventh wicket between Zach Lion-Cachet and Noah Croes. Earlier, the Men in Blue, helped by Dube, who smashed a fifty, even as while Aryan Dutt (2) and Logan van Beek (3), posted 193/6.

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

One of the best batting pitches in the tournament, the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch will continue to provide flurry of runs and tonight might be the night when the highest score of the tournament is made.

An interrupted game of cricket with dew being the only issue is expected for this encounter between Men in Blue and the Orange brigade.

