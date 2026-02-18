India vs Netherlands Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav beat the Netherlands cricket team by 17 runs, defending 193/6 that they had put up in their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18 (Wednesday). This was the last league game for both the teams in T20 World Cup 2026. [See Full Scorecard].
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026
India
193/6 (20.0)
Netherlands
176/7 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Match 36 )
India beat Netherlands by 17 runs
What happened in the IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 match held on February 18, 2026 ?
Varun Chakaravarthy struck thrice while Shivam Dube took two wickets as the Dutch reached 176/7 in their 20 overs. Bas de Leede was the top-scorer with 33 but the real damage was done by the 47-run stand for the seventh wicket between Zach Lion-Cachet and Noah Croes. Earlier, the Men in Blue, helped by Dube, who smashed a fifty, even as while Aryan Dutt (2) and Logan van Beek (3), posted 193/6.
IND vs NED Playing 11, T20 World Cup 2026
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
Netherlands Playing 11: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein
India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch Report
One of the best batting pitches in the tournament, the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch will continue to provide flurry of runs and tonight might be the night when the highest score of the tournament is made.
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
An interrupted game of cricket with dew being the only issue is expected for this encounter between Men in Blue and the Orange brigade.
India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
Live streaming of the IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available at the JioHotstar mobile app and website. People in India can follow the live telecast of the game on the Star Sports Network on their television sets as well.
India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Full Scorecard: Follow HIGHLIGHTS of the game from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Here's what happened tonight
Netherlands 176-7 after 20 overs, lost to India by 17 runs
On February 18, there were three matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 as South Africa beat UAE, Pakistan defeated Namibia and India had the better of the Netherlands.
Here's a video that I leave you with to enjoy as we will join again with another game's live blog.
Moments that had Indian fans’ hearts in their mouths 🥶— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 18, 2026
ICC Men's #t20worldcup SUPER 8 | #indvsa 👉 SUN, 22nd FEB, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/m3Ulc9SzRp
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav, captain of the winning team speaks
Netherlands Live Score 176-7 after 20 overs
Suryakumar Yadav captain of the Indian side, speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, said that he was very happy with the way things were panning out for the team.
"I'm very happy with the way things are moving on. The contribution is almost coming from every single batter. That's what I want, those small, small partnerships. When the game is a little tight, one or two might have a beautiful day, but then we need support from all the batters to get to a good score," he added.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Scott Edwards, captain of the losing team speaks
Netherlands Live Score 176-7 after 20 overs
Scott Edwards, who came into the World Cup as the leader of such a pack that are very much able of surprising. He was pleased with the performance of his team in this game.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said, "Yeah, I thought we started really well. I thought a lot of credit to Aryan. He's been sensational for us for a few years now. And yeah, I thought he really sorted it up to them and almost got us that third wicket there."
"I think as a group, we pride ourselves on playing well in those big moments. And, you know, I think we played a lot of good cricket and then there were probably just a few moments. And when it's, when you only play four games, you've got to make those moments count. Well, all I'd say is we'll be better off with the learnings and hopefully better luck next time around," he added.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Here's what Player of the Match Shivam Dube said
Netherlands Live Score 176-7 after 20 overs
Shivam Dube is the player of the match as India win this clash. Not only did he reach his highest T20I score as a batter but also picked two wickets being the second most successful bowler in the Indian side.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Dube said, "Yeah, it was a little tough on the wicket, but yeah, this is the situation I love to bat and I was enjoying, although I was in pressure at some time, but yeah."
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Summary of the match
Netherlands Live Score 176-7 after 20 overs
Varun Chakaravarthy struck thrice while Shivam Dube took two wickets as the Dutch reached 176/7 in their 20 overs. Bas de Leede was the top-scorer with 33 but the real damage was done by the 47-run stand for the seventh wicket between Zach Lion-Cachet and Noah Croes. Earlier, the Men in Blue, helped by Dube, who smashed a fifty, even as while Aryan Dutt (2) and Logan van Beek (3), posted 193/6.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: India win by 17 runs
Netherlands Live Score 176-7 after 20 overs
Four!! A good end the over and the match by Logan van Beek, who came in to bat. He hits a four off the last ball as Dutch lose the game by 17 runs and bow out of the tournament, in a certain respectable fashion, even though they lost to USA earlier.
India have remained undefeated as they head into the Super 8.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Finally a catch taken after drops
Surya and Rinku have collided here and catch has been dropped here.
Another drop catch. This time it is Tilak Varma at deep covers who is unable to hold on to the catch.
Wicket!! Finally Washington Sundar holds on to one and the wicket falls. It is Lion-Cachet who walks back to the dressing room.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Dutch need 28 off 6 to win
Netherlands Live Score 166-6 after 19 overs
Six!! Hardik Pandya has been smashed for a six here.
150 has come up for the Dutch here and they need 38 off nine balls. What to expect here?
That would be two more and a four has been hit here. Noah Croes man. He seems to have a liking for boundaries.
Four!! Pandya has been hammered here. This is brilliant batting for the Dutch as they have had 18 runs off the 19th and now need 28 off the 20th.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Stumps save a four
Netherlands Live Score 148-6 after 18 overs
Four!! Noah Croes reverse ramps that for a four right from under the yorker length. This is great batting.
That could have been a four too. But it was not Arshdeep, rather the stumps that saved the four in his follow-through.
Four!! Could have been three fours in the over. But not to be. As Lion Cachet will end this with a four.
Netherlands Live Score 136-6 after 17 overs
Two fours from the Washington Sundar over means that the Dutch are now closing in on 150 here.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah blanks Edwards
Netherlands Live Score 125-6 after 16 overs
Four!! That' brave from Scott Edwards here as he reverse hits Bumrah over slips for a boundary.
The Dutch have done well here even as they seem every far from the target as they have not thrown their wickets away.
Wicket!! Edwards tries to play the sweep or ramp or something, but fails to connect, getting his stumps broken behind him.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Sundar hit for six singles
Netherlands Live Score 118-5 after 15 overs
Washington Sundar comes to bowl and is hit for four singles as Scott Edwards Zach Lion-Cachet exchange strikes six times in the over.
Netherlands Live Score 112-5 after 14 overs
The hundred is up for the Dutch side as Bas de Leede, who had impressed when the Dutch were in India in 2023 as well, hits a six after Edwards had already hit Dube for a four in the over.
Wicket!! Gone. de Leede gets caught by Varun Chakaravarthy and the Dutch are five down as Drinks have been called here. Dube gets a wicket.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Edwards avoid Hat-trick
Netherlands Live Score 99-4 after 13 overs
Scott Edwards saves himself and his team from giving the hat-trick to Varun Chakravarthy.
Five runs and two wickets from the over.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Two in two for Varun
Wicket!! Make that two in two for Varun as he cleans up new man Aryan Dutt. Great with the ball in hand earlier, Dutt fails to impress with the willow.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Varun sends Ackermann packing
Wicket!! Into his third over and Colin Ackermann tries to go big. But the Doosra to him by Varun had too many revs to be hit for a six and therefore he was caught at the boundary ropes by Rinku Singh.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Good over for the Dutch
Netherlands Live Score 94-2 after 12 overs
Three runs from the first two balls off the Shivam Dube over so far.
Misses out!! The batter should have hit this half volley outside better and gotten a boundary.
Four!! But he has more than made up for it with this sweep shot off the fuller ball for a four.
On a bounce to Tilak there as this partnership grows.
Four!! That is a great over from the Dutch point of view. The get 12 from it. This went pat a fairly wide deep third-man.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Dropped by Sundar off Dube
Dropped!! That would have been a first-ball wicket for Shivam Dube. But Washington Sundar at backward point couldn't hold on to it.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma hit for SIX
Netherlands Live Score 82-2 after 11 overs
Surprise surprise, it is Abhishek Sharma into the attack as there is no other left-arm spin option today with India.
Six!! Short and punished by Ackermann for a huge SIX
Single taken here.
The last ball is coming up and so far already 10 runs have come here. A dot will finish things off here.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik hit for a six
Netherlands Live Score 72-2 after 10 overs
Six!! Pandya continues and so does the big hitting intentions of the Dutch as Colin Ackermann pulls him for a huge six.
Four!! Bas de Leede plays a beautiful off the back foot cut slash punch to hit the slower one for a four
Wide!! Another slower one and this was wide outside off and too high as well. Given as wides.
Quicker one from Hardik and the Dutch would get a single to finish a very good over. 14 runs from it.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Review saves the batter as Varun bowls amazingly
Netherlands Live Score 58-2 after 09 overs
Varun Chakravarthy is back into the attack for his second over.
DRS!! Big appeal for LBW and the umpire says no. India take their review and they will retain it as it is umpire's call. So the batter is saved and so is the review.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Dube and Hardik combine to send back Levitt
Netherlands Live Score 52-2 after 08 overs
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack and he has been hit for a four and seven runs in total in the first four balls.
Wicket!! Oh, seemed like he had nailed that shot, but it went to the longer part of the ground and was caught by Shivam Dube as the two Indian all-rounders combined to get the wicket.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Sundar goes for 8 runs
Netherlands Live Score 44-1 after 07 overs
Michael Levitt hits a four and with four singles from the over, on the last ball of which it seems like India might have had a wicket, the seventh comes to an end. Eight from it.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Powerplay comes to an end
Netherlands Live Score 36-1 after 06 overs
Varun Chakaravarthy has turned things around as only three runs and a wicket mean that the powerplay for the Dutch ends at their score reading 36 off the first six overs with one wicket down.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Wicket!! Chakaravarthy cleans up O'Dowd
Wicket!! Varun Chakaravarthy is into the attack and hits the timber right away, as he cleans bowled Max O'Dowd, who was trying to hit a big shot without getting in line of the ball.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: O'Dowd hits Sundar for six
Netherlands Live Score 33-0 after 05 overs
SIX!! Washington Sundar comes into the attack and gets hit for a six by Max O'Dowd.
Pulled towards the leg side for a couple.
A single off the last ball and eventually it is 11 off the over.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma drops O'Dowd
Netherlands Live Score 22-0 after 04 overs
Dropped!! Abhishek Sharma in the middle and he drops the catch of Max O'Dowd as Jasprit Bumrah bowls a perfect outswinger here.
Four dot balls and single as five runs come from the over.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Arshdeep Singh unlucky
Netherlands Live Score 17-0 after 03 overs
In the air!! And that falls just short of the slip fielder.
In the air again!! This time it falls short of the mid-on fielder.
Four!! That was slashed and it goes over the slip fielder for a four.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Bumrah on the bounce
Netherlands Live Score 11-0 after 02 overs
This is one of those overs where you don't get a wicket on any delivery, but all the deliveries seem like getting a wicket.
Just five runs from the over.
LIVE Score IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026: Beautiful four to start proceedings
Netherlands Live Score 6-0 after 01 over
Four!! Shot. This is one of the best shots in cricket as the batters hits the ins-winging ball down the ground for a four.
Six runs from the first over.