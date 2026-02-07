Amid heightened political controversy and diplomatic uncertainty, the 10th edition of the biennial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup gets underway today. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament features 20 teams divided into four groups, with 55 matches scheduled across eight venues—five in India and three in Sri Lanka. The final will be played in Ahmedabad on March 8, while Colombo has been designated as the alternative venue for a semi-final and the final should Pakistan qualify. Ankit Pattnaik presents key statistics and insights from the tournament’s journey since its inception in 2007.

STATS IN NUMBERS:

Records:

0/3: Lockie Ferguson (NZ) holds the best bowling figures of 4-4-0-3 against Papua New Guinea is unlikely to ever be broken.

6/8: Ajantha Mendis’ (SL) holds the record for most wickets in a spell. His 6/8 against Zimbabwe is the best spell in the T20WC.

36: Yuvraj Singh’s (IND) six sixes off Stuart Broad (ENG) in the inaugural edition is still an unbroken record.

12: Yuvraj Singh still holds the record for the fastest fifty.

47: Chris Gayle (WI) hold the record for the fastest century

1292: Virat Kohli (IND) is the all-time highest run scorer

50: Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) is the leading wicket taker

2: India (2007, 2024), West Indies (2012, 2016), and England (2010, 2022) have all won the tournament twice

Trivia:

No host nation has ever won the Cup.

No team has successfully defended the title

Pat Cummins (Australia) is the only player to have taken more than one hat-trick in a tournament, in 2024. He has been ruled out of this edition due to an injury

ALSO READ Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS

Business update: