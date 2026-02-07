Jasprit Bumrah, one of the key members of the Indian cricket team, which will take the field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the evening of February 7 (Saturday), is not part of the playing 11 of the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. The development was already reported in the media after the pacer did not participate in the final net session of the team at the iconic ground on February 6 and was confirmed at the toss.

LIVE Score | India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing against USA?

Bumrah, who played three out of the five T20Is in the series against New Zealand, which was completed just ahead of the World Cup in India, had bowled only 11 overs in those matches. He had picked up a total of four wickets.

While he rested for two games against New Zealand, here, against the USA, the speedster is not rested, but rather has to miss the game due to a fever. The Indian team will not look to cause problems to Bumrah early on in the World Cup, where they are fighting to become the first team to defend the title.

Sanju Samson will to wait little longer for his World Cup debut

The absence of Bumrah has paved the way for Mohammed Siraj. However, Sanju Samson will to wait little longer for his World Cup debut. Despite being around the international circuit for over a decade and being part of the 2024 winning squad, Samson never made it to the playing 11 in an ICC event.

India are relying on a flexible bowling attack. Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya will likely serve as the three pace-bowling options for the evening, allowing the defending champions to field an extra batter on the batting-friendly Wankhede track.

Jasprit Bumrah: Recent Injury & workload history

Period Series/Tournament Issue Matches Missed May 2025 IPL 2025 (Final Stages) Side Strain 3 Matches Aug 2025 Tour of England Workload Management 3 Matches Jan 2026 New Zealand T20Is Strategic Rest 2 T20Is Feb 2026 T20 World Cup (Current) Viral Fever 1 Match (vs USA)

India vs USA Playing XIs

United States of America: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalka

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy