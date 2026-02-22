India will face-off against South Africa in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

Both teams have played really well so far and have not lost a single match in the group stage. Because of their strong form this game is expected to be one of the most exciting and important clashes of the tournament.

Fans from both the sides are eagerly waiting to see which team can keep their winning streak alive. The pressure will be high but so will the energy and intensity on the field.

Looking at past records in T20 Internationals India have the upper hand. Out of 35 matches played between the two teams India have won 21 games while South Africa have won 13. One match ended without a result. This gives India a better overall record in this format.

Earlier in this tournament, the two teams met in a warm-up match where India came out on top. They won by 30 runs in a high scoring contest. It was a good chance for them to test their plans and prepare well for the Super 8 stage.

When and where to watch IND vs SA live streaming

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will start at 07:00 pm IST on February 22. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

How to watch IND vs SA live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

SA vs IND T20 World Cup Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs.