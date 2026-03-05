The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches the important knockout stage. After an exciting Super 8s round, the second semi-final will see the host team India face England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5 (Thursday).

Fans can expect a thrilling match full of big moments and intense action.

India secured their place in the semi-final with an impressive win over the West Indies in Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sanju Samson was the star of the match scoring a brilliant unbeaten 97* off 50 balls. He played with great control and power helping the defending champions chase down 196 runs with 4 balls left.

On the other side, England moved into the semi-finals easily from Super 8s Group 2. The team delivered solid performances with both bat and ball. They won their last match against New Zealand by 4 wickets. Even though they had a few tough games their strong squad and experience in big matches make them a tough team to beat on Indian pitches.

For India, the goal is clearly to defend their title and become the first team to defend their T20 World Cup title, also becoming the first to win at home in the process. England, meanwhile, will look to shock the hosts. With their powerful batting line-up and a mix of bowling options they are capable of chasing big scores or defending totals in high pressure situations.

When and where to watch IND VS ENG live streaming

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2nd semi-final match will start at 7:00 pm IST on March 5. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on Jio Hotstar and Star Sports.

How to watch IND vs ENG live on Star Sports and HotStar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

India vs England T20 World Cup Squad

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

England squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.