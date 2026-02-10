Following the high-octane drama of the early group stages in this 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, the focus now shifts to a classic ‘David vs. Goliath’ encounter as New Zealand sets out to compete with a rising UAE side that is eager to prove they belong on the world’s biggest stage.

The upcoming clash is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This afternoon fixture is set to commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time, with the toss slated for 2:30 PM.

For New Zealand, this match is about clinical execution and net run-rate management. In a competitive Group B, dropping a game to an Associate nation could be catastrophic for their Super Eight ambitions.

For the UAE, this is their ” test before the final.” After showing glimpses of brilliance in their previous T20 fixtures, the Emirates side knows that a victory against the blackcaps wouldn’t just be a win but could prove to be one of the most talked-about upsets of the ongoing cricketing World Cup

A loss for the UAE would likely signal the beginning of their exit papers, making this a must-win to stay alive in the tournament.

ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand vs UAE: Form guide

The game scheduled for tomorrow promises to be a high-octane clash as both teams will be eager to win, with a lot on the line. New Zealand enters the contest as heavy favorites, though they’ve had a tendency to blow hot and cold in the build-up to the tournament.

The UAE, meanwhile, has struggled to find consistency when facing Full Member nations, despite their dominance in the regional circuits.

New Zealand: WLWLL (last five completed matches, most recent first)

UAE: LLLWW

ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand vs UAE: Head-to-Head

The head-to-head history between New Zealand and the UAE is actually competitive. While the Black Caps have historically dominated the associate nations, the UAE famously secured their first-ever victory over New Zealand during a three-match series in 2023.

Category Statistics Matches Played 3 New Zealand Won 2 UAE Won 1 No Result / Tied 0

ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand vs UAE: Pitch report

The Chennai pitch had some covering of grass on Sunday and offered encouraging bounce in the early exchanges between New Zealand and Afghanistan before providing some grip to the slower bowlers as well. With the upcoming clash being scheduled during the day as well, the game is expected to play out in a similar fashion as it did when New Zealand took on Afghanistan earlier.

The pitch is expected to provide a good bounce to the ball favouring both seamers and batsmen.

ICC T20 World Cup New Zealand vs UAE: Probable XI

While the possibility of last-minute changes to the line-up have not been completely ruled out yet, this is what we expect the playing XIs for both sides to look like.

UAE (probable) 11: 1 Aryansh Sharma (wk), 2 Muhammad Waseem (capt), 3 Muhammad Zohaib, 4 Alishan Sharafu, 5 Harshit Kaushik, 6 Mayank Kumar, 7 Dhruv Parashar, 8 Muhammad Arfan, 9 Haider Ali, 10 Junaid Siddique, 11 Muhammad Jawadullah

New Zealand (probable) 11: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 4 Glenn Phillips, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Jimmy Neesham/Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Jacob Duffy