Following a range of heated clashes between countries like India-USA and Nepal-England, the stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is set for an all-power showing between the underdogs, Namibia and Netherlands.

The upcoming contest between Netherlands and Namibia is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The much awaited clash is set to commence at 11 AM Indian Standard time, with the toss slated for 10:30 AM.

Stakes will be high for both sides competing in the match as for the team that loses on Tuesday, the game will likely mark the beginning of their check out process from the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Both competing teams have been placed in Group A alongside USA, India, and Pakistan. Only the top two make the Super Eights, and a loss will put either team on the brink of elimination.

Such a fate might seem particularly cruel for Namibia, who are the only team in the group to have not played a match yet. Hence the game signals itself to be a proving ground for both sides particularly Namibia, who might have to go the extra mile to make a positive start to their World Cup campaign.

Form guide

The game scheduled for tomorrow promises to be a high-octane clash as both teams will be eager to win, with a lot on the line. The match also presents Netherlands with the chance to redeem themselves after suffering a loss against Pakistan in their first game.

When looking at their previous T20 match records, Namibia seems to have fared much better than their European counterparts.

Namibia: WLWWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Netherlands: LLLWW

Pitch Report

The late-morning game in Delhi is expected to witness temperatures hover around mid 20s (Celsius). The sky is expected to be clear with negligible chances of rain in the air but plenty of haze, which might make fielding a challenge. The Arun Jaitley Stadium is also one of the smaller venues in the country, so its short boundaries will facilitate plenty of big-hitting.

The Delhi pitch is supposed to favour spinners which can be turnout to be advantageous for Namibia who are anticipated to begin the tournament with their veteran left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz in the eleven.

Probable XI

While the possibility of last-minute changes to the line-up have not been completely ruled out yet, this is what we expect the playing XIs for both sides to look like.

Netherlands (possible): 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O’Dowd, 3 Bas de Leede, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 6 Zach Lion-Cachet, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Roelof van der Merwe, 9 Aryan Dutt, 10 Kyle Klein, 11 Paul van Meekeren

Namibia (possible): 1 Louren Steenkamp, 2 Jan Frylinck, 3 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 Malan Kruger, 7 Zane Green (wk), 8 Ruben Trumpelmann, 9 Bernard Scholtz, 10 Ben Shikongo, 11 Jack Brassell