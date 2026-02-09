The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 delivered another thrilling day of action on its third matchday on February 9 (Monday), serving fans three close contests across venues. From Kolkata to Ahmedabad and Colombo, the games kept the excitement high and the margins tight.

Scotland began the day with an easy win over debutants Italy in Kolkata. In Colombo, the win came easy for Zimbabwe too. And in the last game of the day, it was South Africa that had a smooth sailing against Canada to start their campaign with a win as well.

At the end of the day, India remain at the top group A while Pakistan are at the second position. What about other groups?

Zimbabwe lead Group B ahead of Sri Lanka and Australia

Zimbabwe, after their 8-wicket win over Oman, where the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Brian Bennett starred to take Sikandar Raza’s side over the line, are at top of group B, ranking higher than Sri Lanka and Australia.

South Africa take over New Zealand in Group D

South Africa, thanks to their 57-run win over Canada, overtook New Zealand to get to the top of the points table in Group D. New Zealand had earned a win on Sunday against Afghanistan.



ALSO READ Scotland vs Italy Live Streaming- Check where and when to watch the game

Scotland placed higher than England Group C

Scotland, despite a loss to West Indies, have managed to get over England in Group C even though they and West Indies have same number of points.

Updated T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table After Matches On February 9, 2026