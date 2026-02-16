Following India’s dominant performance at the R Premadasa Stadium, social media has been flooded with the raw, unfiltered emotions of the Pakistan fans.

In a latest viral clip, a fan perfectly captures the collective heartbreak of a nation. After watching Ishan Kishan tear through the bowling with a 40-ball 77 and Jasprit Bumrah dismantle the chase with clinical precision, the fan wants to his team to have some shame.

Pakistani fan melts down in viral video

“I am very dissappointed. I come every time to watch their matches and end up getting humiliated,” the fan lamented outside the stadium. “They never play for the 22 crore people of this country, the flag, the name PAKISTAN on their jerseys. Have pity on me (Mujh par taras khaein).” Back in Pakistan, the scenes were even more intense, with reports of fans smashing their TV sets in sheer frustration as Pakistan collapsed for just 114 runs.

Watch the viral clip here:

India extend their head-to-head record over Pakistan in T20Is

For many fans, this loss was a realisation of the widening gulf between the two sides, with India now holding an 8-1 lead in T20 World Cup encounters. India’s lone defeat against the arch-rivals came in the T20 World Cup 2021 where Virat Kohli-led Team India succumbed to a defeat in Dubai.

IND vs PAK: What happened in the match?

The high-voltage clash in Colombo ended in a dominatinf 61-run victory for India, officially securing their spot in the Super 8s. After being put in to bat, India overcame the early loss of Abhishek Sharma through a masterclass from Ishan Kishan, who hammered a blistering 77 off just 40 balls. His fearless approach, alongside steady contributions from Suryakumar Yadav (32) and Shivam Dube (27), propelled India to a formidable 175/7 on a tricky pitch.

In response, Pakistan’s chase never left the runway. Hardik Pandya set the tone with a wicket-maiden in the very first over, followed by Jasprit Bumrah’s double strike that left the Green Shirts reeling at 13/3. Despite a valiant 44 from Usman Khan, Pakistan crumbled under the relentless pressure of India’s spin duo, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, both of whom claimed two wickets each. Pakistan were eventually bundled out for 114 in 18 overs.