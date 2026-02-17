Fourteen former international cricket captains from five Test-playing nations have appealed to the Pakistan government to guarantee proper medical care and humane prison conditions for former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, amid growing concerns over his health.

The petition, led by former Australian captain Greg Chappell, was formally submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday. Signatories include Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, as well as former captains from Australia- Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, and Kim Hughes; England- Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, David Gower; West Indies’ Clive Lloyd; and New Zealand’s John Wright.

Highlighting the former Pakistan captain’s deteriorating health, the letter cited concerns about the loss of vision in his right eye and the conditions of his imprisonment at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where Khan has been held since August 2023 following corruption convictions.

Basic human consideration befitting a global sporting icon

“Recent reports concerning his health, particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody, and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern,” the former captains wrote.

“As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan’s stature deserves to be treated with dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”

The petition urged authorities to ensure immediate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists, humane detention conditions in line with international standards, regular family visits, and fair and transparent access to legal processes.

Speaking on the situation, Sunil Gavaskar described the reported conditions as “terrible” and emphasised the personal bond he shares with Khan, noting that their friendship goes beyond on-field rivalry.

‘Rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn and respect endures’

“We respectfully urge the government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members,” the letter said.

“Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance. Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice,” the letter added.

Supporters have stressed the urgency of intervention, citing Khan’s significant loss of vision and restricted access to medical care. Former Pakistani pacers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had also called for immediate medical support earlier this week. Khan’s son, Sulaiman Khan, described his father’s cell as a “death cell” noting intermittent electricity cuts and denial of reading materials.

Imran Khan, alongside his wife Bushra Bibi, has been serving a cumulative 31-year jail sentence following multiple corruption convictions since his ouster from political office in 2023.