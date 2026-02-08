In the high-octane world of T20 cricket, momentum is a fickle friend. One moment, a chasing side is coasting; the next, a single over can turn a clinical pursuit into a frantic collapse. For Scotland at the Eden Gardens, that “moment” was the 17th over of their chase against the West Indies.

Entering the 2026 T20 World Cup with high expectations, Romario Shepherd has always been known for his raw power with the bat and his heavy balls with the leather. But on a humid night in Kolkata, he elevated himself from a reliable all-rounder to a historical icon, becoming the first West Indian to claim a hat-trick on the world’s grandest stage.

The over that shook Kolkata

The 17th over began with Scotland needing a manageable 48 runs from 24 balls with well-set batters at the crease. Shepherd, steaming in from the High Court End, started with a dot ball that ramped up the pressure. What followed was a masterclass in death bowling.

On the second delivery, he deceived Matthew Cross with a slower-ball cutter, finding the leading edge. On the third, a searing yorker sent Michael Leask’s middle stump on a journey toward the keeper.

With the Eden Gardens crowd sensing history, Shepherd didn’t falter. The next delivery, a perfectly disguised back-of-the-hand slower ball completely outfoxed Oliver Davidson, trapping him plumb in front.

Three balls, three wickets, and a roar from the Kolkata faithful that could be heard across the Hooghly River. By the time Shepherd closed the over with the wicket of Safyaan Sharif, he had not only secured a five-wicket haul but had effectively punched the West Indies’ ticket to the next round.

Joining the list of legends

A T20 World Cup hat-trick is one of the rarest currencies in cricket. Before the 2026 edition, only a handful of names including legends like Brett Lee and modern maestros like Pat Cummins had managed to string together three consecutive dismissals in this tournament.

Shepherd’s “Kolkata Heroics” make him the 10th entrant into this elite club, a feat that is made even more special by the venue. To achieve this at Eden Gardens, a stadium steeped in West Indian glory since the 2016 final, adds a poetic layer to the achievement.

Shepherd now joins Jason Holder as the only West Indians with T20I hat-tricks, but as the first to do it in a World Cup. The full list of the few legendary bowlers to have accomplished this feat is mentioned below.