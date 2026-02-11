The “Battle of the Titans” is here as two-time champions England and West Indies lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (February 11, 2026). Both teams are coming off victories in their opening matches, but the stakes couldn’t be higher as they fight for the top spot in Group C.

England has fortified their batting with the inclusion of Jamie Overton, while the West Indies look to prove their mettle in the post-Pooran and Russell era.

When will the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Country / RegionLocal TimeDate
India (Host)7:00 PM ISTFeb 11
United Kingdom1:30 PM GMTFeb 11
WI (e.g., Barbados)9:30 AM ASTFeb 11

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live Telecast and Streaming?

In India

  • TV Telecast: Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and HD channels).
  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar (App and Website).
In the United Kingdom & Ireland

  • TV Telecast: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.
  • Live Streaming: Sky Go and the NOW app.
  • Radio: Live commentary via the BBC.

In WI (West Indies)

  • TV Telecast: ESPN Caribbean.
  • Live Streaming: ESPN App.

Rest of the World

  • Fans in other territories can stream the match live and free via ICC.tv.