On Sunday (Feb 8), under the bright lights of the T20 World Cup 2026, fans will see a special story unfold. England faces Nepal — A strong and experienced team taking on a side full of belief, passion, and dreams of creating history.

This is more than just a match. It is a true test of courage.

ENG vs NEP: The Battle that Could Change Everything

Team England has a strong batting line-up with players like Jos Buttler and Ben Duckett, and they are full of confidence after their 3-0 series win over Sri- Lanka. England captain Harry Brook, come into the tournament as one of the favourites.

On the other side Nepal also had a strong run in their warm-up matches, winning both games against Canada and the UAE before the 2020 World Cup. This will give them confidence as they prepare to put up a strong fight against England.

If Nepal’s bowlers get early wickets, the crowd will come alive. If their batters handle the powerplay well and start attacking, England will be under pressure

But if England’s powerful batting clicks early, Nepal will need to stay strong and fight hard.

Nepal vs England T20 World Cup: When and where to watch live

The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST on Sunday, February 8. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

NEP vs ENG World Cup Squad:

England squad: Harry Brook captain, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler wicketkeeper, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt wicketkeeper, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.



Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel captain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh wicketkeeper, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam.

This match could stay balanced or suddenly turn into a high-intensity contest. Every over will be important, and even small mistakes could change the game.