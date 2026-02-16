In Match 29 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, two-time champions England are set to face Italy at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16. The game has been scheduled for 3:00 PM IST. This Group C encounter marks the first-ever international cricket meeting between the two nations. England, being the two-time world champion, is currently on second position in Group C after a recent victory over Scotland by five wickets. Italy also gained a victory against Nepal by 10 wickets, after facing defeat in its opening match by Scotland.

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, Eden Gardens could see a temperature rise of 29 degrees Celsius, ranging from 27 to 30 degrees. The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms is zero with the speed of wind gusts at 32 km/h. The sky would see around 11 per cent of the cloud cover.

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Probable playing 11

England Probable XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Italy Probable XI: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano/Wayne Madsen, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed

Italy Squad: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca