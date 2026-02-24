The Super 8 Group 2 match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday, February 24 is set to be an important and exciting contest.

Both the teams are looking to get back on track after very different starts in the Super 8 stage. Pakistan’s first match against New Zealand in Colombo was abandoned due to rain giving both teams one point each while England beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their Super 8 opener.

England vs Pakistan Live Blog

On paper, England and Pakistan have a strong history in T20 cricket playing many unforgettable matches in ICC tournaments, especially the thrilling final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 where England narrowly defeated Pakistan to win the trophy.

Pakistan vs England Playing 11s

The final teams confirmed at toss:

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head in T20Is

In T20Is, England and Pakistan have faced each other 31 times. England have won 21 of these matches, while Pakistan have won 9, and one game ended with no result showing that England have had the upper hand in this rivalry so far.

Total Matches played – 31

England Wins – 21

Pakistan Wins – 9

No Result – 1

ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report – Pallekele, Kandy

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium usually has good pace and bounce, which helps both attacking batters and fast bowlers. Dew in the evening might make it easier to bat in the second innings under the lights.

The surface should suit batters who play straight shots but quick bowlers like Jofra Archer and Shaheen Afridi could get some early movement with the new ball.

ENG vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Pallekele Weather Forecast

For the T20 World Cup match on 24 February at 7:00 PM at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, the weather is expected to be warm and a bit humid in the evening.

The temperature should be in the range of 26-34 degrees Celsius when the match begins and will slowly cool down as the night goes on.

There might be a few clouds in the sky but the chances of rain are low. Fans can expect mostly clear conditions under the lights and dew could become a factor in the second innings.