Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi launched a scathing attack on the team’s senior core following the heavy defeat to India in Colombo, urging the management to bench big names like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan from their T20 setup amid the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Afridi argued that persisting with the same senior names despite repeated failures was hurting the team. He suggested giving youngsters a sustained run instead of banking on reputations.

“So if I have to take a decision here, I would even sit Shaheen out, sit Babar out, and sit Shadab out as well. I would play the new boys, give the youngsters a chance. And in our match against Namibia, I would back them, give them confidence, and keep playing them,” Afridi said.

If senior players are not delivering, why not play the juniors?

He further questioned the continued faith in experienced players who have not delivered in high-pressure games.

“Because we have been watching these players for so long, they keep getting opportunities. And every time, we expect that against a team like this, they will perform. These are senior players. If they are not delivering for you, then why not play the juniors sitting on the bench? What’s the big difference anyway?”

Afridi also suggested that Babar could consider stepping down from T20 captaincy to focus on Tests and ODIs, easing leadership pressure and potentially reviving his batting form.

India dominate as Pakistan’s senior trio falter

Pakistan’s latest setback came in a one-sided clash where India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, sealed a commanding 61-run victory to confirm their Super 8 berth. The result pushed India’s T20 World Cup head-to-head record against Pakistan to 8-1.

Chasing 176, Pakistan’s innings never gathered momentum. Babar managed just five runs before falling to Axar Patel, continuing his struggles against India in T20Is. Shaheen endured a tough outing with the ball, conceding 31 runs in two overs, including 16 in both his spells, as India accelerated at the death. Shadab’s all-round display also disappointed, leaking 17 in an over and scoring a sluggish 14 during the chase.

Earlier, Ishan Kishan set the platform with a blistering 77 off 40 balls as India posted 175. The bowling unit, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy, dismantled Pakistan for 114, sealing another emphatic win.

The defeat has intensified scrutiny back home, with Afridi’s comments capturing the growing frustration around Pakistan’s team combination and leadership direction.