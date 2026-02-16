The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues with a heavyweight clash as Australia takes on co-hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 16 (Monday). The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Local Time / IST. After Australia’s stunning defeat to Zimbabwe, this Group B fixture has become a “must-win” for the Mitchell Marsh-led side. For Sri Lanka, it is an opportunity to move toward the Super 8s with three consecutive wins following their dominant performances against Ireland and Oman.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Australia’s squad has been plagued by injuries to their pace battery, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both ruled out of the tournament. The onus falls on Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis to lead the attack. After the Zimbabwe upset, the middle order, featuring power-hitters Tim David and Glenn Maxwell, will be under pressure to stabilize the innings on a surface that typically slows down as the night progresses.

Australia Playing 11 Probables: Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Sri Lanka has been forced into a major tactical shift following a tournament-ending hamstring injury to star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Dushan Hemantha has stepped in as the replacement wrist-spinner and is expected to retain his place. The batting looks settled, with the Mendis duo (Kusal and Kamindu) in sublime form, supported by the veteran presence of skipper Dasun Shanaka in the lower-middle order.

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probables: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup: Head to Head

The two sides share a competitive history in T20Is, with Australia traditionally holding the edge in ICC events, though Sri Lanka’s record at home in Pallekele remains formidable.

Format Total Matches Australia Won Sri Lanka Won No Result T20Is 26 16 10 0

AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Pitch Report

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium offers a balanced surface that initially favors stroke-making but progressively aids spinners as the ball gets older. Historically, the ground favors the side batting first, as the average second-innings score drops by nearly 20 runs compared to the first.

Metric Pallekele T20I Stats Avg 1st Innings Score 168 Avg 2nd Innings Score 147 Win % Batting First 52% Win % Batting Second 48%

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Weather Update