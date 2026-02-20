Australia chose to bowl first after their skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka during 40th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on February 20. While Australia made only one change, bringing in Matt Renshaw in place of Cooper Connolly, the Omanis decided to make every player in the squad play a game.

So, for this Group B match scheduled, Omani skipper Jatinder Singh informed that they had four changes in their playing 11 from the last game against Ireland.

This tournament has turned out to be rough for Australia after facing defeats from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka by 23 runs and eight wickets, respectively. Australia though, had gotten off to a good start by winning against Ireland in their first match. On the other hand, Oman have remained on the losing side in all three of their matches against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Weather report

According to Accuweather, Pallekele could see a temperature rise of 26 degree celsius with wind gusts at 24 km/h. The possibility of precipitation and thunderstorms is 75 per cent and 18 per cent. The day could see a rain of 7.6 mm for around 1.5 hours with cloud cover of 95%.

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report

The pitch at Pallekele is usually great for batters because the ball bounces predictably and the fast outfield helps shots reach the boundary quickly. However, as more matches are played on it, the surface is starting to get “sticky.” This means the ball doesn’t come onto the bat as smoothly, which helps spin bowlers take control during the middle part of the game. The stadium has seen an average score of 170 and seven wickets. The highest score played is 240 runs, with the lowest score touching 81.

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Oman Playing 11: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Shafiq Jan

Australia Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra, Shakeel Ahmed, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Nadeem Khan, Shafiq Jan

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.