The T20 World Cup 2026 match No 40 between Australia and Oman will be played on February 20, 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Even though both teams are already out of the race for the Super 8 stage, but this game still matters. They will be playing for pride and to end their campaign on a positive note, showing the spirit of two very different cricket journeys.

For Australia, once seen as one of the most dangerous sides in limited overs cricket, this tournament has been a tough reality check. The champions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 have struggled in the group stage.

They lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. Their only win came against Ireland.

The 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe and the big loss to Sri Lanka exposed problems in both their batting and bowling. Injuries to key fast bowlers and a few retirements have also hurt the team. Overall Australia’s campaign has fallen well below expectations.

On the other hand, Oman come into this match with no pressure and a good chance to build confidence. The team have had a difficult tournament losing all three of their matches to Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Still, they have shown fighting spirit at times. Some players have stood out with strong performances especially batter Vinayak Shukla, who has impressed with the bat.

When and where to watch AUS vs OMN live streaming

AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup match will start at 7:00 pm IST on February 20. Catch the live score and real-time commentary on our website and the live-streaming on JioHotstar.

How to watch Australia vs Oman live on Star Sports and JioHotstar

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream will be available for subscribers on the JioHotstar app.

AUS vs OMN T20 World Cup Squad

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith.

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah.