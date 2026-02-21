When India meet South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium this Sunday (Feb 22), the most intense battle won’t be on the field but in the dugouts. In a rare twist of sporting fate, brothers Morne Morkel and Albie Morkel find themselves on opposite sides of a strategic chessboard that has left even their mother, Mariana, in a dilemma back home in Pretoria.

Morne Morkel vs Albie Morkel in IND vs SA

Morne Morkel, now the pillar of Gautam Gambhir’s coaching unit as India’s bowling coach, is tasked with dismantling the very South African batting order he once rooted for. On the other side is Albie Morkel, the elder brother and CSK legend, who is serving as a specialist consultant for the Proteas.

Albie, while addressing reporters, confirmed the professional silence between him and Morne, stating: “No, we don’t talk to each other (laughs). I think my mother is more worried than us. She doesn’t know who to support…”

Morne’s insight vs Albie’s ‘CSK intelligence’

The Morkel factor adds a layer of insider trading to the Super 8 clash.

Having played 86 Tests and over 100 ODIs for South Africa, Morne knows the technical trigger movements of the Proteas’ senior batters like no one else. He is reportedly working closely with Jasprit Bumrah to exploit the specific bounce-height that troubles South Africa’s top order in Indian conditions.

Albie Morkel, meanwhile, will lean on his decade of experience under Stephen Fleming at Chennai Super Kings. His role is to de-code the Indian way of playing T20 cricket. Albie’s focus is reportedly on taking the pressure off the South African pacers, ensuring they don’t over-complicate their plans against India’s left-hander-heavy lineup.

The battle of the left-handers

During Friday’s practice session, the contrast in their approaches was visible. While Morne was seen guiding Abhishek Sharma through a long net session to fix his “off-side game,” Albie was on the other end, helping South Africa’s spinners, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, target exactly those chinks.

Morkel household will be split on Sunday

For three and a half hours on Sunday, the Morkel household in South Africa will be split. For India, Morne provides the ‘inside scout’ report on South Africa’s DNA. For the Proteas, Albie provides the IPL mindset perhaps needed to survive the Ahmedabad heat. It is a professional rivalry built on shared DNA, and it might just be the factor that decides who takes the first points in the Super 8s.