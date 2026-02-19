Afghanistan vs Canada T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming: The final match of the group stage for these two sides takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This Match 39 carries a heavy emotional weight for Afghanistan. Following New Zealand‘s victory over Canada, the Afghans are officially out of the Super 8 race.

However, for a team led by Rashid Khan, there is no such thing as a dead rubber. Afghanistan will view this as a chance to demonstrate why they are the kings of spin on a Chepauk track that is world-renowned for its turn and grip. Expect Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to be in their element as they look to stifle the Canadian lineup.

Canada, led by Dilpreet Bajwa, is still hunting for their first-ever win in this edition of the World Cup. While they have struggled against elite pace and spin, the form of 19-year-old Yuvraj Samra has been a silver lining. This match also marks the end of a cycle for many veteran players, and Canada will be desperate to pull off an upset in their final appearance on Indian soil. Chasing at Chepauk is notoriously difficult as the pitch slows down, so the toss will be a critical factor in determining whether Canada can post a total competitive enough to challenge the Afghan stalwarts.

When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Canada Live Score streaming

The Afghanistan vs Canada fixture is scheduled for Thursday evening, February 19. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, making it a prime-time viewing event. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be the host venue. For real-time updates, fans can rely on the JioHotstar live score center, which features a key moments timeline, allowing you to jump straight to wickets or big overs in the highlights section. This is particularly useful for an evening game where the dew factor might play a late role in the second innings.

How to watch AFG vs CAN live on Star Sports and JioHotstar

Fans can watch the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network, specifically on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. For those streaming on smartphones, tablets or laptops, JioHotstar is the official destination. The platform will feature a dedicated Spin-vision analysis during the Afghan bowling innings to help viewers understand the nuances of Rashid Khan’s variations.

With high-speed servers and low-latency streaming, JioHotstar ensures you stay ahead of the action without the lag typical of standard web streams. Language options will include Hindi, English, and a special regional Tamil feed given the match’s location in Chennai.