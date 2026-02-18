In the 92-year-old history of the Ranji Trophy, names like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid are etched in gold. Yet, on February 16, a 41-year-old veteran from the Himalayas quietly achieved a feat accomplished only by the legendary Wasim Jaffer.

By flicking a delivery for a single during Jammu & Kashmir’s historic semi-final against Bengal, 41-year-old Paras Dogra became only the second batter in history to breach the 10,000-run mark in India’s premier domestic tournament. But as the applause echoed across the Bengal Cricket Academy ground, it carried a bittersweet weight. Dogra is arguably now the greatest run-machine in Indian history to have never donned the Blue Jersey.

The special moment when Paras Dogra entered the elite Ranji Trophy 10K runs club 🫡#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/9R0qolLKIO — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 16, 2026

ALSO READ Australia out of T20 World Cup Super 8 race — A first for 2021 Champions in 17 years

Faster than Jaffer: The statistical giant

While Wasim Jaffer remains the all-time leading run-scorer (12,038), Dogra has reached the five-figure milestone with startling efficiency. He crossed the 10,000-run mark in just 147 innings, significantly faster than Jaffer, who took 196.

With 33 Ranji centuries, the most by any active player and 9 double-centuries (tying Cheteshwar Pujara’s record), Dogra’s numbers are not just good; they are elite. In any other era, or perhaps any other country, a player with 10,000 runs at an average nearing 50 would be a national hero. In India, Dogra remains the Ultimate Nomad scoring those runs across three different zip codes: Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and now J&K.

The ‘India Cap’ paradox

The tragedy of Dogra’s career lies in the Golden Era he played through. For much of his peak, India’s middle order was a fortress occupied by Tendulkar, Laxman and Dravid, followed by the likes of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

“It’s a big achievement, never thought about it,” Dogra told The Hindu after the milestone. “I enjoyed the journey full of ups and downs. The game makes you a strong human being.”

Despite being a consistent India A performer, the final leap to the senior squad never happened. In a modern landscape where a few explosive IPL cameos can fast-track a teenager to a national debut, Dogra’s two decades of relentless red-ball toil serve as a stark reminder of the “unluckiest” generation of domestic giants.

Leading J&K to a historic final

Dogra is not just chasing personal milestones; he is still winning games. On Wednesday (Feb 18), he captained Jammu & Kashmir to their first-ever Ranji Trophy Final, defeating Bengal by six wickets.

While he may never receive that elusive India cap, Dogra has secured a legacy that might be even rarer: he is the undisputed King of the Grinders, a man who proved that you don’t need international lights to be a legend of the game.