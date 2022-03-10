Cricket legend Shane Warne’s final journey to Australia begins

Warne, widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time, passed away while holidaying with friends on Samui Island in the south of Thailand.

Cricket legend Shane Warne’s body is being expected to be flown back to his hometown Melbourne, Australia, in a private jet, according to local media reports. His coffin was draped in an Australian flag, was put into an ambulance at the Thai Police Forensic Institute and driven to an international airport, IE reported.

According to the autopsy report, Warne died of a suspected heart attack last Friday. Warne, widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of all time, passed away while holidaying with friends on Samui Island in the south of Thailand. Warne’s family had issued a statement late Monday where they described the night of his death as the beginning of a never-ending nightmare.

After Warne’s family holds a private funeral, the Victoria state government is planning to host a state memorial service for him on March 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, reported IE. “There’s nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the ‘G,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews posted Wednesday on social media.

The MCG was the stage of Warne’s famous Ashes hat trick in 1994 and his 700th test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006 during his final series before retiring from international cricket.