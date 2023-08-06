Cricket Leagues in non-Test playing nations: Major T20 leagues are being held across ICC associate countries – here’s few of them

Major League Cricket

Major League Cricket is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in the US. Operated by American Cricket Enterprises and sanctioned by USA Cricket, it began play on July 13, with six teams representing major US cities under a single-entity model. The first season took place over three weeks at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina, concluding on July 30. Mumbai Indians New York, owned by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, defeated Seattle Orcas — owned by an investor group including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Soma Somasegar, Samir Bodas, Ashok Krishnamurthi and Sanjay Parthasarathy, and the GMR Group— by seven wickets to win the title this year.

Minor League Cricket

Minor League Cricket is an American Twenty20 cricket developmental league for Major League Cricket which completed its first season in 2021, after it was delayed from a mid-to-late 2020 start due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It consists of 26 teams from four regions. The league began its regional draft process in late-August 2020, and a series of exhibition games in September 2020. The draft for the league began on June 4, 2021. The Strikers won the inaugural finals against the New Jersey Stallions by six wickets, with the Thunderbolts winning the 2022 finals against the Atlanta Fire by 10 runs.

Global T20 Canada

Global T20 Canada is a 20-over cricket tournament played in Canada, It is the first fully ICC-sanctioned T20 league in North America outside of the Caribbean. The first edition of the tournament took place in June and July 2018 with six teams competing. Each team featured four local Canadian cricketers in each squad, along with international players. The inaugural tournament took place at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club in King City, Ontario and was won by Vancouver Knights, beating Cricket West Indies B Team by seven wickets in the final. The 2019 tournament took place at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario. The final, between the Winnipeg Hawks and the Vancouver Knights, finished in a tie. Winnipeg Hawks won the match in the Super Over, to win their first title.

Everest Premier League

Everest Premier League (EPL) is a franchise Twenty20 cricket tournament organised by EPL, a private group in Nepal. It is the biggest cricket tournament in the country, played during the northern winter calendar, mostly in the month of December. It is played in a round-robin format in which the top four teams qualify for the playoffs. The tournament is renowned for having high attendance among the domestic cricket of the ICC associate nations. The first edition of the tournament was held in September 2016 with six franchises consisting of domestic and international players. Chitwan Tigers are the defending champions after winning the 2021 season.

International League T20

The International League T20 (ILT20) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United Arab Emirates. The league was founded in 2022 and is sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The inaugural season of the ILT20 took place from January 13 to February 12, 2023, with six teams competing. The league features a number of international stars, including Chris Gayle, David Warner, and Rashid Khan. Franchises owners from the Indian Premier League (IPL), such as Knight Riders Group, Reliance Industries, GMR Group along with Lancer Capitals, Adani Group and Capri Global Holdings were announced as owners of the teams. Three original IPL franchise owners (the owners of Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals) also got a chance to sign up to four players from their current IPL squads. The first ILT20 season was won by the Northern Warriors, who defeated Team Abu Dhabi in the final.